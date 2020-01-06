Acoustic Hailing Devices Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market: Introduction

An acoustic hailing device is a specially designed loudspeaker that releases high-power sound waves for communicating at a distance.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Dynamics

The growing demand for portable acoustic hailing devices (AHDs) is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the acoustic hailing devices market.

Portable acoustic hailing devices are lightweight, handheld devices which make them easy to be fitted in vehicles and transported from one place to another place.

Portable acoustic hailing devices are widely used by the fire brigade, police force, and rescue workers. These devices are used in civil defense and bird control operations.

LRAD Corporation has developed an acoustic hailing device, named as long range acoustic device (LRAD) to send warning tones and messages over long distances rather than using normal loudspeakers. They are widely used for non-kinetic, non-lethal crowd control due to this feature of long range acoustic devices.

The police force is extensively using long range acoustic devices as a powerful and versatile instrument of communication at tactical standoffs, active shooter events, demonstrations, and in case of natural disasters.

Leading companies in the acoustic hailing devices market are investing significant capital in R&D to develop superior products. Companies are introducing advanced products with superior voice intelligibility. These devices are extensively used in campus security and law enforcement.

Summit Engineering Corporation has already introduced a portable device that can be utilized in the civil defense, marine, and military sector.

Therefore, huge investment by acoustic hailing device manufacturers to develop superior products is expected to be another major factor driving the growth of the acoustic hailing devices market in the upcoming years.

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the global acoustic hailing devices market can be bifurcated into long range acoustic hailing devices and short range acoustic hailing devices.

On the basis of application, the global acoustic hailing devices market can be divided into government sector, commercial sector, and others.

The application of acoustic hailing devices in the government sector accounted for prominent share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The government sector has increased spending on public safely, defense, and law enforcement. This is considered to be a key factor driving the growth in demand for acoustic hailing devices in this end-user sector.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Acoustic Hailing Devices

In terms of region, the global acoustic hailing devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global acoustic hailing devices market from 2019 to 2027. The increase in use of acoustic hailing devices in different applications such as bird control is projected to spur the growth of the acoustic hailing devices market in this region.

The acoustic hailing devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years due to the extensive use of acoustic hailing devices for several applications including commercial security, coastal security, border patrol, and public safety in different countries across Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global acoustic hailing devices market was moderately concentrated in 2018, with presence of several national and international acoustic hailing devices players who occupy prominent share in the market. These vendors are adopting different strategies to increase their revenue share and to compete in this competitive environment. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Argo-A Security

IMLCORP

LRAD Corporation

Summit Engineering Corporation

Ultra Electronics Holdings

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets