Acrylic Emulsions Market Growth Emerging Factors on Demand, Revenue and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2024

This Research Report of Acrylic Emulsions Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for acrylic emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for water-based paints owing to the rising input costs for solvent based paints. However, growing preference for polyurethane in coating applications is expected to restrain the market growth.

– Paints & coatings application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing construction industry in Asia-pacific.

– Acrylic emulsions market is also driven by the growing investment in the Asia-pacific construction industry.

– North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption followed by Europe and Asia-pacific.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392566/acrylic-emulsions-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Competitive Landscape of Acrylic Emulsions Market

The Acrylic Emulsions market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., Arkema Group and Celanese Corporation and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacifics domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

(Special Offer: This report is available up to 20% discount):

The Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392566/acrylic-emulsions-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Key Market Trends

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.

– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.

– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.

– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.

– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets