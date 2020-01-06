Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis includes Size, Demand, Applications and Key Insights 2020 to 2024 – Henkel, DowDuPont, Avery Dennison

This Research Report of Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from lightweight automotive vehicles and increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.

– The packaging industry dominated the adhesive tapes market in 2018 by adding value to various manufacturing sectors including agriculture, pharma, retail, FMCG, etc.

– Usage of adhesive clips as an alternative to stitches is likely to act as an opportunity in the future

– Asia-Pacific dominated the adhesive tape market across the globe with the most significant consumption from countries such as China and India.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392580/adhesive-tapes-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Competitive Landscape of Adhesive Tapes Market

The Adhesive Tapes market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as 3M, Henkel, DowDuPont, Avery Dennison, and H.B. Fuller and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia Pacific dominated the Adhesive tape market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue so during the forecast period. Japan is one of the major markets for adhesive tapes owing to the massive production of appliances, and health care products.

– The growing packaging industries in countries like China, Japan, and India are further expected to augment the demand for adhesive tapes market.

– China state council announced a 10-year manufacturing plan called Made in China 2025, which focuses on high-end equipment manufacturing in various segments like automotive, appliances, etc. This is expected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the country.

– China remained the global leader in the production of automobiles across the globe with the production of 27,809,196 units in 2018. Though there is a huge decrease in the production of automobiles in China, there is a considerable demand from the current manufacturing vehicles.

– From the above-mentioned factors, it is evident that the demand for adhesive tapes is expected to further increase in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

(Special Offer: This report is available up to 20% discount):

The Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392580/adhesive-tapes-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry Dominated Consumption of Adhesive Tapes

– Adhesive tape is a combination of a material and an adhesive film which is used to bond or join objects together instead of using fasteners, screws, or welding. Adhesive tapes enable its use at Room temperature and can protect the surface area.

– Weight reduction has become an essential part of vehicle design with increasing consumer and government calls for lower carbon emissions, enhanced passenger comfort, passenger safety, and improved performance.

– Also, the development of smaller and more efficient power systems added importance on the need for lighter & more efficient designs.

– Automotive adhesive tapes are designed to withstand varied environmental conditions including moisture, salt spray, temperature variances, and UV radiation.

– Due to the advanced properties of adhesives tapes such as its acoustic insulating properties and vibration absorption has significantly reduced the amount of noise inside the vehicle.

– Pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes are highly used in specialist vehicle and transportation systems to bond the outer vehicle skin to the supporting structure.

– Hence, with the rapid increase in demand from the automotive segment across the globe, the market for adhesive tapes is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets