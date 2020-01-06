Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Growing Demand and Production 2020 to 2024 – KLX Aerospace, Bufab, TriMas, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

This Research Report of Aerospace Fasteners Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The aerospace fasteners market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of orders for new aircraft and the need to increase the aircraft production rate are likely to increase the demand for aircraft fasteners.

Also, increasing investments by the airlines in cabin interior products, in order to enhance passengers’ experience, shall drive the growth of the aerospace fasteners market in the coming years. The emergence of 3D printing in aerospace manufacturing is expected to generate new growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape of Aerospace Fasteners Market

The Aerospace Fasteners market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as 3V Fasteners Company Inc., Arconic Inc., B&B Specialties Inc., LISI Aerospace, KLX Aerospace, Bufab, TriMas, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Nafco, Tfi Aerospace, FSL Aerospace and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Rivets, screws, nuts, bolts, clamps, and aircraft fittings are included in the aerospace fasteners market report. The market study includes a detailed analysis of the use of aerospace fasteners in the commercial, military, and general aviation segments. The military segment includes fighter jets and attack helicopters. The general aviation segment includes turboprop, business jet, civil helicopters, and piston engine aircraft. The report study excludes the use of fasteners in space applications.

Key Market Trends

Superalloys Have Gained More Popularity

Aluminum fasteners are widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel. But superalloys or high-performance alloys used in aerospace fasteners have gained more popularity in recent years, due to their ability to maintain integrity in high-temperature environments, their versatility, and their resistance to creep factors. Thus, their growth is expected to be more during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Aircraft Orders in Asia-Pacific

As of 2018, North America accounted for the highest market share out of all the regions, due to high demand from the United States. But during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow, registering the highest growth rate. The increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region, due to the rising demand for newer generation aircraft, is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.

