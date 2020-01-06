Anti-surge Valves Market Assessment – Latest Insights On Trends And Challenges

Anti-Surge Valves Systems: Introduction

Anti-surge valve is a protection valve used for various types of controllers such as gas turbines and steam turbines.

Upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas industries primarily account for demand for anti-surge valves.

Anti-surge valves have the ability to deliver accurate control without over?shoot and respond quickly to avoid compressor surge.

Based on actuation, there are three types of anti-surge valves: pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric.

Manufacturers of anti-surge valves provide two types of services to their customers: testing & certification and installation & maintenance.

Anti-surge valves are used in various applications such as gas production (separation & reinjection); compressed gas storage & transmission (hydrogen, ammonia, natural gas, and air); liquefied natural gas (LNG); olefins; floating production storage and offloading (FPSO); and chemical/fertilizer plant.

The global anti-surge valves market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for these protection systems in industries such as upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas.

Global Anti-Surge Valves Market: Dynamics

Global Anti-Surge Valves Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Anti-surge valves are used to decrease suction pressure of compressor and protect gas temperature, which increases due to friction of reversed gases. These features are expected to boost the demand for anti-surge valves during the forecast period.

Rise in usage of steam turbines in end-use industries has fueled the demand for anti-surge valves across the world, as anti-surge valves are used to control the valve when steam consumption reaches at the maximum level.

Growth in demand for anti-surge valves in upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas industries is one of the major factors driving the global anti-surge valves market

Increase in blockage in a certain stage of compressor is anticipated to fuel the global market for anti-surge valves in the next few years. Anti-surge valve used to protect the compressor from blockage, whereas blockage can cause hazard effects on compressor performance and. The cost of replacing compressor seals stands at US$ 20 thousand to US$ 50 thousand.

Anti-surge valve increase plant availability and reduce maintenance and downtime, hence projected to boost the market in the forthcoming near future.

Anti-surge valves generate high valve noise and high vibration. This is expected to hamper the global anti-surge valves market in the next few years.

