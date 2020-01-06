Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018. Antimicrobial coatings assist in protecting surfaces against microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, by restraining their ability to multiply. Moreover, the utilization of these coatings helps in enhancing cleanliness and hygiene, and eliminating the need for frequent cleaning. As a result, they are applied on walls, vents, counters and door handles. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 11.5% during 2019-2024.

One of the significant factors which are impelling the growth of the market is the vast application of antimicrobial coatings in eliminating the germination of bacteria which causes infectious diseases such as Ebola, influenza, mumps, measles and chickenpox. Moreover, the use of these coatings in medical implants aids in eradicating the implant-associated infections which, in turn, is boosting the sales of antimicrobial coatings around the world. These coatings are also employed for improving the durability and appearance of a surface. Apart from this, manufacturers are undertaking research and development activities to launch innovative products, thereby expanding their overall consumer base.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

• Silver Antimicrobial Coatings

• Copper Antimicrobial Coatings

• Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

• Indoor Air Quality

• Mold Remediation

• Medical/Healthcare

• Food and Beverage

• Textile

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global antimicrobial coatings market. Some of the major players in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

