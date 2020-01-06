Area Rug Market Impressive Gains including key players 

Area Rug Market – A Study on a Type of Aesthetic Floor Covering

Area rugs can be defined as a thick and heavy cloth usually made of wool, and smaller than a carpet Area rugs are floor coverings used to protect floors, diminish noise, and enhance comfort. These rugs also add a personality to the décor of any definite space. Currently, a myriad of shapes, sizes, colors, and construction of rugs is available in the market. Persian, oriental, contemporary, and Native American are a few options of area rugs. Some of the other purposes of area rugs is to prevent slips and accidental falls Bangladesh, Iran, and India are among the largest producers and exporters of luxury hand woven area rugs



Rising demand for high quality, attractive area rugs likely to drive the global area rug market

Over the years, demand for high quality rugs with attractive colors and designs has increased significantly, contributing to the overall growth of the area rug market In addition, rising disposable income in developing economies is expected to increase the demand for mid-range – high quality area rugs The U.S and Europe are among the major importers of carpets, and growth in both residential as well as commercial sectors in these regions are likely to bolster the demand for area rugs during the forecast period



Partnerships aimed at design innovation of area rugs to generate opportunity for the area rug market

Leading manufacturers in the market are partnering with individual designers and private interior designing firms to bring further innovation in designs and production of area rugs For instance, in September 2019, Harounian Rugs International and Sunbrella announced a partnership to produce a unique collection of indoor and outdoor rugs. In July 2019, Tamarian announced its new rug collection in collaboration with Baltimore – based artists.



Challenges with respect to quality and delayed delivery to hinder the area rug market

Majority of area rug manufacturers have reported delayed delivery and quality as a major challenge. In addition, rising demand for high quality area rugs at an affordable price have placed manufacturers in jeopardy, as cost of procurement of quality raw materials and skilled labor continues to rise, resulting in low growth.



Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Area Rug Market

Geographically, the global area rug market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Country and sub-region level analysis of the North America region features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the area rug market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The area rug market in South America is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 due to presence of major exporting countries in the region. Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan are the main centers of hand woven carpet manufacturers, and growing demand for hand woven mid-range area rugs is expected to contribute to the dominance of APAC during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, followed by Middle East & Africa and Europe during the forecast period. Expanding presence of production facilities and increasing export of area rugs through online channels are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Players Operating in the Area Rug Market

The area rug market is highly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global area rug market are listed below:

Mohawk Industries Kalaty Rug Corporation Momeni Rugs and Carpet Masland Carpets and Rugs Kermans Flooring Safavieh LLC Loloi Rugs Jaipur Living Inc. Nourison Industries Oriental Weavers Carpet Company



Global Area Rug Market: Research Scope

Global Area Rug Market, by Weave Type

Hand-knotted Machine-made rugs Hand Tufted Flat Weave



Global Area Rug Market, by Material

Jute Viscose Cotton Polypropylene Nylon Others



Global Area Rug Market, by Price Level

Luxury Mid-range Budget/Economic



Global Area Rug Market, by End-use

Residential Commercial



Global Area Rug Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological breakthroughs Value chain and stakeholder analysis



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

