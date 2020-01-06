Cakes and Pastries Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Cake and Pastries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024

Cakes and pastries are some of the most widely preferred products in the bakery industry. Among these, cakes are made from the mixture of flour, sugar, eggs, butter and baking soda. On the other hand, pastries are generally fried or baked and are prepared from water, oil and flour. Cakes and pastries are usually consumed on ceremonial occasions, such as a wedding, anniversary and birthday celebrations. They are available in different shapes, flavors and sizes and can be customized according to the preference of the consumers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market/requestsample

The confluence of various factors, such as rapid urbanization, increasing working population and rising consumer expenditure capacities, have increased the demand for on-the-go food products, which in turn is driving the global cakes and pastries market growth. Moreover, key manufacturers operating in this industry are introducing cakes and pastries with low glucose-fructose levels and a high amount of fibers on account of the growing health consciousness among individuals. Product innovations, such as cake pops, are also being increasingly launched by manufacturers to expand their consumer base. The rising trend of corporate parties and social gatherings, increasing indulgence in food and beverages, and the continual advent of distinctive flavors with reduced portion size and convenient packaging, are some of the other factors that are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cakes-pastries-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Artisanal Bakery Products

In-store Bakery Products

Breakup by Type:

Cakes

Frozen Cakes & Pastries

Pastries

Sweet Pies

Breakup by Sector:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global cake and pastries market. Some of the major players in the market are Finsbury, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, American Baking Company, Britannia, Euro Cakes, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Yamazaki Baking, Aryzta, Mulino bianco, Edeka, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, BreadTalk Group Limited, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

Browse Related Report

https://www.imarcgroup.com/canola-oil-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market

Contact US: IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets