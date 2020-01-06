Calcium Carbonate Market Research and Global Outlook 2020 to 2024 – Calchem, Chemical and Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd

This Research Report of Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The calcium carbonate market is expected to register a healthy rate, with a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Growing construction activities and demand from industries, such as paper and pulp, plastic, and automotive in Asia-Pacific are driving the growth of the calcium carbonate market.

– In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region, which includes the major consuming countries, such as China, India, and Japan, dominated the global market.

– Health hazards associated with calcium carbonate are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Calcium Carbonate Market

The Calcium Carbonate market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Calchem, Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd, Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd, Graymont Limited, GLC Minerals LLC, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys, Lhoist, Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Newpark Resources Inc., Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd, Omya AG, Provale Group and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Lead the Calcium Carbonate Market

– Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market for calcium carbonate, owing to the increasing construction activities in the region. Besides boom in construction activities, the demand for calcium carbonate is expected to be driven by the increasing economic activities, and new investment opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and other countries.

– China is the largest pulp and paper producing country in the world, owing to large forest reserves (22.5% of the land area). The industry is modern, highly mechanized, and the labor is cheap. Forest cover is increasing in China, owing to the government afforestation initiatives. Meanwhile this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues.

– China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of plastics, adhesives and sealants, rubber, and paints and coatings, globally. Majority of plastics, adhesives and sealants, and paints and coatings are consumed by the automotive and construction industry. Automotive industry is the major consumer of rubber.

– Overall, with the demand increasing from various end-user industries in the region, the market for calcium carbonate is projected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Paper Industry

– Calcium carbonate is widely used in the paper mill as a filler material in the alkaline papermaking process. Growing demand for brighter and bulkier paper is the key driver behind the preference of calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

– In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is valued worldwide for its high brightness and light scattering characteristics, and it is used as an inexpensive filler to make bright opaque paper. The filler is used at the wet-end of paper making machines, and calcium carbonate filler makes the paper bright and smooth.

– Both types of calcium carbonate, i.e., ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), are used in the paper industry. GCC filler material is used in alkaline wood-free papermaking process. The brightness of GCC is 86%-95%. However, PCC is preferred over GCC in paper mills, since it provides better gloss and opacity properties for the paper, and the brightness of PCC is 90%-97%. PCC is the most cost-effective mineral for producing high quality paper and paperboard via substitution of more expensive wood pulp, additives, or other minerals.

– Currently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, in terms of the demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry, with China being the leading consumer. Increasing demand for paper packaging and tissue products is expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific Region. The packaging demand is driven by rapid economic upticks and growing food consumption in the region. The tissue demand is driven by the population growth and improving hygiene standards.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the calcium carbonate during the forecast period.

