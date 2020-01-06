Canada Health and Medical Insurance Market Global Outlook 2020 – Fujian Sanmu Nano Canada Health And Medical Insurance Co. Ltd

This Research Report of Canada Health And Medical Insurance Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Canadian health insurance market is expected to register an effective CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2019-2024). It had been valued at USD 41 billion in 2017. However, it is facing challenges in terms of the delivery of health services in the rightful time, due to certain operational discrepancies.

While Medicare provides all the required health services free of cost to all the residents, and some of the employers offer private supplemental health insurance as a benefit cover to attract quality employees. Each province holds responsibility to raise the revenue, plan, regulate, and ensure the rightful delivery of the healthcare services, although the federal government regulates certain aspects of prescription drugs, and subsidizes the provinces coverage of services to vulnerable populations.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392445/canada-health-and-medical-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Competitive Landscape of Canada Health And Medical Insurance Market

The Canada Health And Medical Insurance market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Calchem, Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd, Fujian Sanmu Nano Canada Health And Medical Insurance Co. Ltd, Graymont Limited, GLC Minerals LLC, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys, Lhoist, Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Newpark Resources Inc., Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd, Omya AG, Provale Group and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Canadian health insurance industry, which includes an assessment of the National Health Accounts, economy, and emerging market trends by segments, significant changes in market dynamics, and market overview, is covered in the report.

(Special Offer: This report is available up to 20% discount):

The Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392445/canada-health-and-medical-insurance-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Key Market Trends

Private Health Insurance in Canada and Its Implications on the Health Coverage

Private health spending in Canada accounted to about 31% of the total health spending (includes private insurance, OOPs and others) in Canada, in 2018. In 2018, about 25 million Canadians had supplementary health insurance to achieve their health security needs. About 12% of the total health expenditure, in 2018, was derived from private insurance. Employment-based supplementary health insurance is the status quo among large employers and covers services, such as optometry, dental, and extended prescription drug coverage. In Canada, majority of the population is publicly financed, while the private healthcare delivery is achieved through 10 provincial and two territorial health insurance schemes. Three provinces, namely, British Colombia, Alberta, and Ontario, remain the core for Medicare services with the receival of the national health premiums.

Prior to 1940, the healthcare was essentially financed privately. However, with the advent of the 1984 act on Medicare and its principles, public had wide scope to receive a lot health benefits. Canadas national public health insurance is characterized by local control, doctor autonomy, and consumer choice, i.e., patients can choose for themselves which physician and hospital to attend to receive services within their province. Healthcare providers are mostly private funded by public monies via provincial budgets. Hospitals are largely privately owned not for profit organizations who receive an annual global operating budgets from the provinces. Physicians practice privately, with their remunerations on fee for service basis received through the provincial health plans.

Spotlight on the Popular Channels Used to Distribute Health Insurance in Canada

Canada is home to more than 130 health insurers serving the healthcare needs of its people. Group sales through the medium and large sized employers are the dominant channel of distribution in health insurance, which is best utilized by the Canadian population. Together with the traditional career agent or exclusive sales force, health insurers may as well use any combination of independent agents, Managing General Agencies (MGAs), and national accounts, to distribute their products. Each of these channels is further divided into sub-categories. So independent agents may be either individuals working on their own or Personal Producing Groups of Agents (PPGAs), MGAs include Associate General Agencies, and national accounts include both IIROC dealers and MFDA dealers.

– MGAs: Managing General Agencies This is supposedly the largest channel of distribution for life, as well as health insurance in Canada, which contributes about 30% of all the new premiums. The MGA channel utilizes a wide variety of business models large, national organizations to small, local operations. Though there is no clear and consistent description of how the channel operates, there is no evidence of any systemic problems in the channel.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets