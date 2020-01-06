Caprolactam Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2024 – Fibrant, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

This Research Report of Caprolactam Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global caprolactam market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.

Major factors driving the market studied are the increase in the demand for nylon 6 and in the demand for lightweight vehicles in the automobile industry. Stiff competition from nylon 6/6, nylon MDS, and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The nylon 6 fibers segment dominated the market in 2017, and it is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the textile and carpets industry across the world. Increasing focus on recycling caprolactam is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391208/caprolactam-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Competitive Landscape of Caprolactam Market

The Caprolactam market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Sinopec Shijiazhuang Refining & Chemical Company, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Fibrant, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, BASF SE, and Capro Corp and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. With growing textile and automotive industries in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of caprolactam is increasing in the region. China is the largest producer of polyamide 6 in the world, and had a production share of about 19.7%, in 2017. Some of the largest producers of polyamide 6 in China are Guangdong Xinhui Meida Nylon Co Ltd, BASF (China) Co. Ltd, and Liheng (Changle) Polyamide Technology Co. Ltd. In 2017, the annual GDP growth rate of China grew from 6.7%, to reach 6.9%. The GDP recorded similar growth in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue in the years to come. China is by far the largest automotive manufacturer in the world, since 2009, with the current share of production of over 29%. In 2017, the Chinese automotive industry recorded a growth of 3.19% and reached a total of 29,015,434 units. The Chinese textile industry is the largest in the world, with a market share of over 35%. In 2017, the Chinese textiles exports saw an annual growth of 4.5%. During the same year, in terms of share in world textile exports, China remained a global leader, with a share of 37.1%. With the increase in textile production, the caprolactam market is expected to register gradual growth in China. South Korea had the production capacity of 58 kilo metric ton of nylon 6 and 66 resin, in 2017. The major producer of nylon 6 and 66 resin in South Korea is Solvay Polyamide and Intermediates. South Korea had the production capacity of 270 kilo metric ton of caprolactam, in 2017. The major producer of caprolactam in South Korea is Capro Corporation. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are expected to contribute to the increasing demand for caprolactam consumption in the region during the forecast period.

(Special Offer: This report is available up to 20% discount):

The Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391208/caprolactam-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for the Production of Nylon 6 Fibers

The nylon 6 fibers segment dominated the market in 2017, and it is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the textile and carpets industry across the world.

Increasing focus on recycling caprolactam is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

Production of nylon 6 fibers is one of the major applications of caprolactam, which accounts for over 56% of the caprolactam market share.

Nylon 6 fibers are wrinkle proof and highly resistant to abrasion and chemicals, such as acids and alkalis. Moreover, it is easy to dye these fibers, which primarily produce deep and bright shades, while offering high strength and lightweight.

Nylon 6 fibers have varied applications in sportswear, swimwear, hosiery, and fashion wear. They have great stretch fit properties when combined with spandex fibers.

Apart from clothing, nylon 6 fibers have other industrial applications, like tarpaulins, fishing nets, and tarpaulins. Moreover, they are used in packaging applications, as they have good mechanical, optical, and barrier properties.

Nylon 6 fibers are extensively used in the production of fishing nets, tire yarns, sewing threads, industrial drive-belts, etc.

Though the nylon 6 fiber segment is saturated in western countries, it is growing considerably in the Asian region, particularly in China. Owing to competition from other materials, like nylon 66 and polyester, the nylon 6 segments growth is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets