Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market – Machineries Used in Processing of Carbonated Beverages

Carbonated drinks are enormously popular beverages that are globally consumed more than 35 billion gallons a year

Soft drinks or flavored club sodas are the most popular beverage across the globe. Manufacturing these beverages entails thorough processes and specific equipment.

The carbonated beverage industry predominantly consists of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as its two key categories

Alcoholic beverages include (sparkling) wine, distilled spirits, cider, and brewing. The non-alcoholic category includes syrup manufacturers, water bottling & canning, soft drinks, and the coffee & tea industry.

The overall beverage processing industry undergoes severe challenges, such as cost of raw materials and increase in demand for flavorful low cost soft drinks

The industry also needs to comply with myriad stringent regulations, which, in turn, imposes further growth impediments

The carbonated beverage processing equipment market is strongly allied to the beverages industry, thus its dynamics are significantly influenced by the aforementioned trends in the global beverages industry

Mixing and blending, bottle preparation, and filling equipment are some of the critical fragments of the beverage processing equipment landscape

Continued Growth in Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) Consumption to Drive Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

CSDs are the staple beverages consumed across the globe, and their demand is projected to increase at a moderate pace in the next few years

This increase in demand for CSD is expected to drive the carbonated beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period

Additionally, rapid evolution in processing and manufacturing of carbonated drinks is expected to encourage growth of the market

For instance, currently, manufacturers of CSDs are focusing more on producing healthy yet natural drinks, for which they are looking for beverage processing equipment that would ensure production of the drinks would be away from contamination and provide unswerving quality. This is anticipated to result in raised demand for carbonated beverage processing equipment that are reliable, user-friendly, safe, and affordable. This, in turn, is expected to drive global carbonated beverages processing equipment market.

Automation of Carbonated Beverage Manufacturing Processes to Generate Opportunity for Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

In the next few years, the beverage manufacturers are most likely to adopt the beverage manufacturing/processing equipment that are automated and facilitate reduced labor involvement

Improving infrastructure of the beverage manufacturing plants is anticipated to fuel the demand for technologically advanced carbonated beverage processing equipment

Unavailability of Skilled Labor to Hinder Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

As demand for innovative beverage processing equipment is expected to increase, the need for technically sound workers rises

Certain technologies are new in market. Hence, the manufacturers might find it challenging to procure suitable workforce at lower cost.

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of Global Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Geographically, the global carbonated beverage processing equipment market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America region features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The carbonated beverage processing equipment market in South America is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 due to availability of relatively low cost of resources and skilled workforce. Companies have expanded their manufacturing plants, which has subsequently increased the demand of carbonated beverage processing equipment in the APAC.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period. Presence and increase in penetration of major international carbonated soft drinks brands including Pepsi Co., and Coca-Cola are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market:

The carbonated beverage processing equipment market is highly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global carbonated beverage processing equipment market are:

Alpha Laval

Van Der Molen GmbH

KHS GmbH

GEA Group

Krones Group

SPX Flow

Bucher Industries

JBT Corporation

Pentair plc

Statco Engineering & Fabricators Inc.

