Chemoinformatics Market Demand, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2020 – Dassault Systemes, Agilent Technologies

The propelling factors for the growth of the global chemoinformatics market include the innovations and advancements in the drug development process and increased demand of personalized medicine.

The ever increasing growth of the drug development market is likely to boost the demand for chemoinformatics, owing to its numerous applications in drug designing at various stages. Right from target identification to its development as a potential drug candidate, chemoinformatics tools play a crucial part. There has also been growing awareness related to personalized medicine, which has been driving the demand for effective medication, coupled with the unsustainable burden of chronic diseases. This serves as a compelling factor for new drug development, which promotes a positive impact on the growth of the global chemoinformatics market. These techniques find a vast array of applications in the various stages of drug designing. Furthermore, with the growing R&D intensity, the segment is further reinforced, owing to technological innovation inputs.

Competitive Landscape of Chemoinformatics Market

The Chemoinformatics market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Dassault Systemes, Agilent Technologies, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., BioSolveIT GmbH, Cerep Inc., ChemAxon Inc., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Jubilant Biosys Inc., Molecular Discovery Ltd, OpenEye Scientific Software and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, chemoinformatics involves the application of computers to develop chemical data. With the help of chemoinformatics, study of chemical structures, and storage and analysis of the chemical data can be done easily. For the biological and pharmaceutical research organizations, visualization and analysis of data is necessary, and chemoinformatics helps in the management of such data. It is the use of computer and informational techniques applied to a range of problems in the field of chemistry.

Key Market Trends

Chemical Analysis Segment by Application is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The chemical analysis segment accounted for the majority of the revenue share. The major factors that are contributing to the segments growth include the increasing investments in R&D and the relatively low success rate of the potential leads as drug molecules. The factors in conjunction with each other are expected to boost the usage of these platforms.

North America Holds the Largest Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is likely to contribute to the largest share in the chemoinformatics market, owing to factors, such as enhanced healthcare of infrastructure, funds in initiatives of R&D, and technological enlargements in the United States and Canada. There has also been an increasing patient awareness about healthcare services and growing demand for personalized medicine that are likely to boost the market growth.

