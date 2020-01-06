China Companion Animal Health Market Analysis and Global Research Report 2020 – China Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd, Dachang

The Chinese companion health market is growing, due to the factors, like the rising popularity of pet ownership in China and the introduction of healthcare innovations converging with different therapeutic indications.

– According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, it has been estimated that China is the third-largest country, in terms of dog ownership, a total of 27.4 million pet dogs, standing behind the United States and Brazil, with 55.3 million and 35.7 million dogs, respectively. China also stands second in the ownership of pet cats (58.1 million).

– With the increase in the number of companion animals, owners are becoming increasingly aware of their pets health and nutrition, and are also seeking veterinary services. This, in turn, is creating a growing demand for diversified forms of companion animal healthcare products.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391849/china-companion-animal-health-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Competitive Landscape of China Companion Animal Health Market

The China Companion Animal Health market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Bayer AG, China Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd, Dachang, Elanco Animal Health, Merck & Co., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac, Zoetis Inc and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Companion animals serve humans by providing them company, as well as by guarding their houses and offices. Nowadays, the various types of health diseases developed in animals have increased the demand for vaccines and diagnostic tests. This surge in the demand is because of the need to treat and cure the variety of diseases associated with the health of cats and dogs.

(Special Offer: This report is available up to 20% discount):

The Full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391849/china-companion-animal-health-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source$Marketresearchsheets-mode=PK67

Key Market Trends

Vaccines Contributed the Largest Share, in Terms of Revenues, in the Therapeutics Segment

The three major types of vaccines available for companion animals are inactivated (killed) vaccines (which contain bacteria and virus that have been grown in cultures and then killed by heating or chemical treatments), live attenuated vaccines (which contain live viruses or bacteria that have been severely weakened), and subunit vaccines (which contain viral or bacterial antigens that can trigger an immune response). In 2017, more than 3,500 cats and dogs were cured from various diseases in China through animal welfare programs, funded by the Animals Asia Foundation. The animals were cured and vaccinated efficiently, thus protecting their health and saving their life.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets