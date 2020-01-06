China Inflight Catering Market Precise Outlook 2020 to 2024 – Air China, China Eastern Air Holding Company

The Chinese inflight catering market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The growing number of low-cost carriers in China, coupled with an upturn in the Chinese aviation industry and the increasing emphasis on food quality services, may lead to a growth in the market in the coming years.

– On the other hand, operational issues of airlines, as well as the number of backlogs (in terms of aircraft deliveries in China), may lead to a decline in the market in the coming years. Technological advancements, such as meal ordering devices (MOD), in the Chinese aviation industry are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape of China Inflight Catering Market

The China Inflight Catering market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Cathay Pacific Catering Services Ltd, LSG Sky Chefs, Air China, China Eastern Air Holding Company, Guangzhou Nanland Air Catering Co. Ltd, HNA Group, Sats Ltd, Flying Food Group, Newrest international Group SAS, Emirates Flight Catering and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

Inflight catering refers to airline food, inflight meal, or airline meal, which is served on board to passengers by a commercial airliner. Specialist airline catering services prepare these meals and usually serve to passengers using an airline service trolley. This report study also includes analysis on various airports in China, which falls under Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, as well as provides information on different flight service type, seating class, and different meal options.

Key Market Trends

Full Service Carriers are Expected to Grow at a Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Currently, in the Chinese inflight catering market, full service carriers occupy the highest market share in the flight service type segment. Nowadays, some airlines, like Turkish and Etihad, have started providing personalized chefs to its premium class passengers. Airlines earlier used to procure products from their source points, which led to an increase in costs. They are now sourcing products from the destination points, and this has significantly cut down the logistics costs. Moreover, the number of low-cost carriers in the market is increasing, with favorable government regulations, opening up of new city pairs, and liberalization of traffic flow. Thus, the ongoing advancements in inflight catering for full service carriers may lead to a focus on this segment.

The Economy Class Segment is Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

Currently, in the Chinese inflight catering market, by aircraft class, economy class is expected to have the highest share. As economy class passengers have a choice of the service and type of airline, carriers cannot serve them substandard meals and have to maintain high-quality standards because the food is a major deciding factor of economy class passengers. Most passengers of China view air travel as an experience and not just as a means to get from one point to another. One of the major trends in China economy class meals is the growing preference of passengers for healthy in-flight food services. Historically, business and first class passengers were always ahead in demanding healthy food options, but now the economy class passengers are also joining the demand. Instead of red meat options, like beef and pork, passengers are demanding white meat, like chicken and fish. Kullaflyg, which is a Sweden-based airline, took advantage of this trend and started serving economy class passengers with organic inflight meals. Economy class, as a result, remains the most significant segment for each airline in China.

