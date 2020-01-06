Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market Our Latest Thinking

Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market – Introduction

Commercial bar refrigerators are primarily used to store alcoholic beverages. It is also utilized in the food and beverage wholesale industry including supermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores

Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market – Dynamics

Rising popularity of commercial bar refrigeration equipment with LED lights among end-users is boosting the market. LED lights in the commercial bar refrigeration equipment are increasingly being used as it extends the lifespan by 40,000 hours as compared to equipment with fluorescent lights which have lifespan around 10,000 hours.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient refrigeration in the commercial sector is considered to be a key factor propelling the demand for commercial bar refrigeration equipment. Manufacturers follows the guidelines set by the Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) in order to meet the need of end-users for ENERGY-STAR certified commercial bar refrigeration equipment.

ENERGY STAR certified commercial bar refrigeration equipment are more energy-efficient as compared to other models available in the market. Manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies and high quality components to design more energy-efficient commercial bar refrigeration equipment and to achieve the ENERGY STAR certification. These ENERGY STAR certified commercial bar refrigeration equipment contain high-efficiency compressors to ensure reduced heat output.

The benefits offered by energy-efficient models of commercial bar refrigeration equipment include decreasing the utility and maintenance costs for end-users and enhancement of efficiency. This is further expected to drive the market in the near future.

However, high tax imposed on alcoholic beverages limits their consumption, thereby hampering the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product type, the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market can be segmented into commercial beer and cocktail dispensers, commercial glass chillers and frosters, and commercial bottle and wine coolers.

The commercial beer and cocktail dispensers segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2018. This segment is expected to gain market share and thereby maintain its leading position in the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market during the forecast period. Rising demand for cost-effective, shelf-service beer and cocktail dispensers enable consumers to adopt self-service dispensers. End-users are increasingly adopting commercial beer and cocktail dispensers due to their cost effectiveness and thus, projected to propel the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market in the next few years.

North America to Lead Global Market for Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment

In terms of region, the global commercial bar refrigeration equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global commercial bar refrigeration equipment market from 2019 to 2027. Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and expansion of the end-user sector, which includes hotels and bars, fuels the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly in the near future. The food & beverage industry in countries in Asia, such as China and India, is witnessing significant expansion. The refrigeration industry is driven by rising applications in storing food & beverage items on a large-scale in food outlets, cafes, and bars. This is estimated to be a major factor that drives the demand for commercial bar refrigeration equipment, and thereby boost the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global commercial bar refrigeration equipment market was moderately fragmented in 2018, due to the presence of few established market players who accounted for a prominent market share. The market is witnessing expansion, thus commercial bar refrigeration equipment manufacturers are focusing on innovations, product development, and are adopting advanced technologies to produce innovative products at low cost in order to meet the changing needs of end-users. Thus, creating a competitive environment in the commercial bar refrigeration equipment market. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Ali Group

Continental Refrigerator

Turbo Air Inc.

Valpro Commercial Refrigeration

ONNERA GROUP

True Manufacturing Company, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets