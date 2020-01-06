Commercial Seaweed Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Seaweed farming refers to the practice of harvesting and cultivating seaweed. Commercial seaweeds are very rich in minerals and vitamins. These vitamins and minerals are copiously used in a wide array of healthcare, personal care products, and foods. Seaweeds are kind of edible algae that come with extensive use across the food industry. The global commercial seaweed market is likely to witness sluggish growth over the timeframe of the forecast, from 2017 to 2025. Augmented demand for seaweed-based food items is forecasted to propel the growth of the global commercial seaweed market

DuPont de Nemours, Inc, CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, Seasol international, Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd, and Acadian Seaplants Ltd. are some of the prominent companies found in the global commercial seaweed market.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research have prepared an all-inclusive report on the global commercial seaweed market for the period of 2017 to 2025. Utilizing extensive methods of research, experts at TMR have prophesized that the global commercial seaweed market is likely to witness moderate growth rate.

Popularity of Seaweeds to Fuel Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on the regional segmentation, the utilization of seaweed as a delicious food item has a strong footprint in Asian countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. The demand for seaweed has also spread into the regions of Europe, Latin America, and North America. These days, however, seaweed is cultivated in almost all of the continents. Canada, Mexico, and the US are likely to witness considerable growth over the tenure of assessment, from 2017 to 2025.

It is prophesized that Asia Pacific commercial seaweed market will rise at a sound rate of growth of the period of assessment. Such growth of the market is owing to its extensive cultivation of commercial seaweeds.

High Content of Vitamins and Minerals to Open Up New Avenues of Growth

Seaweeds are a rich source of minerals and vitamins, which plays an important factor of growth for the global commercial seaweed market in years to come. Agriculture is a vital segment for the sustenance of livelihood for human beings. It is also important for maintaining the stability of the global economy. It is extremely important to cater to the increasing demand for food and to meet up with the future requirement of food. Increasing global population has put tremendous pressure on food production. Such a rise in demand for food is likely to propel the growth of the global commercial seaweed market during the period of review.

Technologies in the food industry coupled with various innovations have emerged supporting the agriculture sector. These innovations and technologies have made a foray into the cultivation of seaweed as well. Integration of advanced technologies plays an important role in the expansion of the global commercial seaweed market. Furthermore, increased application of commercial seaweeds in healthcare, animal feed, and fertilizers are expected to drive the market over the assessment tenure. The popularity of various seaweeds extracts like alginate, carrageenan, and agar has emerged as an important growth factor for the global commercial seaweed market.

