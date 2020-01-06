Compression Therapy Market to Expand at a Healthy 5.44% CAGR from 2017 to 2024

The demand within the global compression therapy market is growing in lieu of advancements in healthcare diagnosis, testing, and analysis. The need to treat paralyzing diseases related to the lower limbs has created new opportunities for growth within the global market. Furthermore, compression therapy enhances the ability of the limbs to move freely by improving blood flow through the vessels. Vein support is amongst the key benefits served by compression therapy, and this is an important dynamic of market growth. Poor or improper blood circulation is responsible for several diseases in the human body. Therefore, use of compression therapy to facilitate proper blood flood, and subsequently reduce swelling in the lower limbs, has aided market growth.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its report, finds that the global compression therapy market would expand at a respectable CAGR of 5.44% over the period between 2017 and 2024. Furthermore, the total value of the global compression therapy market is expected to reach US$4.25 billion by 2024-end, rising up from a volume of US$2.93 billion as of 2017.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1537

Research and Development Involved in Manufacturing Compression Stockings

Compression stockings are manufactured with immense precision and care. The favourable action of these stockings on regulating blood flow has created new opportunities within the global market. The unprecedented need for improving muscular health has also emerged as a key driver of market demand. Therefore, the total revenues within the global compression therapy market are expected to increase by a dramatic margin in the years to follow. The healthcare industry has become increasingly inclined towards improved lines of treatment. This factor, coupled with the availability of elastic garment apparels used for compression stockings, has pushed market growth.

Use of Compression Therapy in Treatment of Limb Injuries

The rising incidence of chronic venous disease has played an integral role in driving sales across the global compression therapy market. Leg injuries, in severe cases, can only be treated through surgical procedures. Obesity is also a sound contributor to the incidence of venous diseases. For this reason, the total volume of revenues within the global compression therapy market is slated to reach new heights. Children are also prone to suffering from venous diseases as a result of blood clots. People with minimal movement through the day are prone to the incidence of suffering diseases in the lower limbs.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1537

Availability of compression stockings of various sizes and grades has garnered the attention of the consumers. Farrow wraps are amongst the most popular types of compression therapy stockings used in the medical industry. Furthermore, clinicians also recommend the use of compression therapy in patients suffering from prolonged problems in limb movement. The quest of the healthcare industry to foster improvements in treatment of rare disease shall impel market growth.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets