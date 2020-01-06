Contract Logistics Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast Illuminated by New Report 2019 – 2025 | Top Key Players: Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Infor, Unit4, Workday, Sage Software, Epicor

Contract Logistics is the process of outsourcing resource management services through 3PL. Through contract logistics, companies manage the logistics process, such as packaging, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution. Contract logistics is very helpful for any organization for managing their whole supply chain process such as scheming and planning supply chains, warehousing, transporting and distributing goods, processing orders and collecting payments, managing inventory, and customer service.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Contract Logistics Market is estimated to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, in consequence of economic development and dynamic business environment in the developing countries. Rapid urbanization, huge growth in the e-commerce sector and the upsurge in government’s supportive regulations such as foreign direct investment will foster the global Contract Logistics Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the growing e-commerce market across the globe coupled with varying buying patterns and trends in different countries. Additionally, the extensive upsurge in the retail industry, better economic growth, and growth in disposable income in emerging developing countries will accelerate the growth of the Contract Logistics market.

Global Contract Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Infor, Unit4, Workday, Sage Software, Epicor, QAD Inc., Plex Systems, AcumaticaF, Deltek, Rootstock Software, IQMS, NetSuite Inc., Sage Group plc, IFS AB, and Ramco Systems are the key players in the global Contract Logistics market.

The Outsourcing segment of the Contract Logistics Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Type, the Contract Logistics market has been bifurcated into Outsourcing and Insourcing. Outsourcing segment will lead the market owing to its application for increased consumer spending and cross-border purchasing along with huge expansion in the E-commerce market. The insourcing market is driven by cost saving along with centralized control of operational activities.

Inventory and Order Management Function of Contract Logistics Market is anticipated to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

Based on Business Function, the Contract Logistics market has been segmented into Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Inventory and Order Management, and Human Capital Management. Inventory and Order Management segment will dominate the market due to its application to tackle Contract Logistics issues and improve the efficiency of the entire supply chain. BFSI will influence by its application to handle sales data, financials, human resource and others of the banking industry.

BFSI is projected to lead the industry for utilizing the application of Contract Logistics during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user industry, the Contract Logistics market has been categorized into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, and Media & Entertainment. BFSI segment will lead the market due to its application in enterprises across the BFSI vertical to cater to today’s digital world while maintaining operational efficiency. IT & Telecom will trigger its application to carrying out the customer’s problems coupled with increment in internet users.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Contract Logistics market during the anticipated period.

Geographically, the Contract Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Contract Logistics market over the forecast period due to the presence of established Contract Logistics vendors and service providers in these regions. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market in the account of growing organizational need for improving employee productivity and efficiency, in addition to saving operational costs.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Contract Logistics Market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of the region by segmenting Contract Logistics market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Global Contract Logistics market on the basis of type, Services and End-User Industry.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Contract Logistics Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Component

Solution

Services

By Business Function

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Inventory and Order Management

Human Capital Management

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the Contract Logistics Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle-East

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

