Control Valve Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Control Valve Market was valued at USD 7.49 Billion in the year 2017. Control Valve Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 11.41 Billion. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2017 with APAC region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is the biggest Market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.
The Oil & Gas segment is expected to hold the highest Market share during the forecasted period. The segment has a strong potential across the major countries. On the other hand, the Chemical segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.
The Market Players Alfa Laval, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Crane Co., Velan Inc., Goodwin International Ltd., Burkert Fluid Control System, IMI PLC, Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Pentair PLC., The Weir Group PLC(other 13 companies detailed information is also provided in report). Emerson Electric Co. holding the substantial Market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. The global Control Valve Market is projected to grow strongly with the rising research and development expenses to address changing demands of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
By Application
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Automotive
Chemical
Water Management
Others
By Type
Linear Motion Valves
Rotary Motion Valves
By Technology
Hydraulic Control Valve
Electrical Control Valve
Pneumatic Control Valve
Manual Control Valve
By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa
