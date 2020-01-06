Defibrillators Market Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2020 Available In New Report

A recent commerce and business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) detects the Middle East and Africa (MEA) defibrillators market features a consolidated vendor landscape. The handful of players that dominate this market are based outside the region either serve via third-parties or establish their own value chain. Key vendors that serve this region are vying to enter into strategic alliances with local companies to tap growth opportunities in the region. This also helps for a cultural know-how of the region to regard sentiments during sales pursuits.

Prominent names in the Middle East and Africa defibrillators market are Welch Allyn Inc., Schiller AG, Physio-Control Inc., Phillips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, HeastSine Technologies Inc., and Zoll Medical Corporation.

As per the TMR report, the MEA defibrillators market was worth US$209.6 mn vis-à-vis revenue in 2013. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2014 and 2020, the market is likely to become worth US$547.8 mn by the end of 2020. Among the key product types, advanced life support defibrillators segment leads the market due to their extensive demand amongst paramedics, emergency medical team, and medical professionals. Hospitals end-use segment holds the leading more than 80% of the MEA defibrillators market. In 2013, Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. led the MEA defibrillators market due to modernization of healthcare infrastructure in these countries.

State-run Awareness Programs to Seek Emergency Medical Care Stokes Growth

The MEA defibrillators market is mainly driven by the growing incidence of chronic heart problems, especially among the elderly population. Defibrillators function by sending electric shocks between 40 Joules and 400 Joules during life-threatening conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia in order to reinstate normal heart beat. The rising incidence of sudden cardiac attacks in the Middle East and Africa are significantly stoking the demand for defibrillators.

Introduction of technologically advanced devices by global manufacturers and rising demand for automated external defibrillators is leading public and private organizations to provide public access defibrillation. These are some other key factors acting in favor of MEA defibrillator market. Apart from this, increasing number of awareness programs conducted by healthcare departments and government agencies to seek medical help in the event of a medical emergency is also stoking demand for defibrillators.

Lack of English-speaking Personnel to Operate Device Hampers Growth

Providing headwinds to the MEA defibrillators market is lack of significant user base to understand operations of the device in English. As majority of the population in MEA in non-English speaking, global companies are finding it hard to serve the MEA defibrillator market. However, these barriers are being addressed with the help of voice assistant in regional languages, guidance for CPR, and other default features. The incorporation of these features in newer instruments are anticipated to help the MEA defibrillator market to maintain a steady growth rate.

The rising demand for advanced life support (ALS) defibrillators is also fuelling the MEA defibrillators market. For instance, in 2013, the ALS defibrillators product segment held the leading market share as it has the ability to monitor different bodily functions such as pulse and heart rhythm and blood oxygen levels.

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “Defibrillators Market (Product – Advanced Life Support Defibrillators and Automated External Defibrillators; End-user – Hospital, Public Access Defibrillation, Emergency Medical Services, and Business Workplace) – Middle East and Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Volume, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020.’

Key Takeaways

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Heart Conditions Stokes Growth

State-run Awareness Programs to seek medical help in the event of an emergency benefits market

The Middle East and Africa defibrillators market is segmented as follows:

Middle East and Africa Defibrillators Market, By Product

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Middle East and Africa Defibrillators Market, By End-User

Hospital

Public Access Defibrillation

Emergency Medical Services

Business Workplace

Middle East and Africa Defibrillators Market, By Geography