Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2025

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Overview

Drug discovery outsourcing involves a process of inventing a new medicine in the field of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and pharmacology. Drug discovery outsourcing is a complex, lengthy, and expensive process. Despite advanced technologies, success rate of drug discovery is very low and the time involved is relatively high. The process of drug discovery outsourcing involves target identification, target validation, high-speed screening, and lead optimization.

The final stage of drug discovery outsourcing involves obtaining a patent and running clinical trials. Most of the drugs entering clinical trials fail and become obsolete from the trials, thus leading to waste of time, cost, and efforts. Generally, small pharmaceutical companies develop new drug molecules and sell patent rights to big companies that can afford to conduct clinical trials. Many companies outsource their drug discovery outsourcing processes in order to focus on core competencies such as manufacturing, marketing, and product labeling.

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Outsourcing of drug discovery Outsourcing saves time, cost, and efforts of pharmaceutical and biological companies. On the other hand, companies providing outsourcing services for drug discovery Outsourcing are established companies with developed infrastructure, a highly developed technological front, and skilled expertise. Rapidly progressing technologies, reduced approval time, increasing strategic partnerships, and research and development of biosimilars, biologics, and orphan drugs are some of the driving forces for the growth of the global drug discovery outsourcing market. Though the market scope of the drug discovery outsourcing market is vast, increase in clinical research organizations (CROs), regional expansion, niche CROs, and public-private partnerships is leading to increased competition that is restraining the growth of this market. Pharmaceutical organizations must consider a few factors in advance prior to finalizing a CRO partner like therapeutic area knowledge, plan of action, logical pool, framework, information security, IP arrangements, and cost-effectiveness. Alongside the CRO’s skill, the most critical perspective pharma organizations search for in a CRO is the established reputation of effectively working in the discovery program in the therapeutic area.

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Key Segments

The global drug discovery outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of types of services offered such as biological services, chemical services, lead identification and screening and lead optimization. Among these, biological services is the fastest growing segment showing higher growth compared to others owing to the increase in research and development budget allocations by biopharmaceutical companies.

Geographically, the global drug discovery outsourcing market is distributed into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is currently leading the drug discovery outsourcing market followed by Europe due to existence and early adoption of highly developed technologies and a supportive economy. Asia Pacific is a promising market for drug discovery outsourcing and is expected to undergo rapid growth. China and India especially are promising regions, due to the small biopharmaceutical companies outsourcing their drug discovery Outsourcing activities to CROs in China and India. Apart from nations in Asia Pacific, countries such as Russia and Ukraine are also projected to show growth progress in the future.

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Key Players

Some of the main players in drug discovery outsourcing market are Galapagos NV, WIL Research Laboratories LLC, Albany Molecular Research, Inc. Domainex, Ltd. Evotec, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Wuxi Apptec, ChemPartner, Syngene, Aurigene, Jubilant, Advinus, GVK Biosciences, TCG Lifesciences, and AMRI.

