Edge computing Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2027 | Data Insights Partner

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global edge computing market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international edge computing market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global edge computing market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global edge computing market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global edge computing market is projected to expand with CAGR of 56.6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Presently, edge computing is vastly transforming the process of data handling and processing from different devices. The edge computing process the data near the network instead of in a centralized data-processing that further improves response times. The introduction of new and innovate technologies are considered as the major enabler of industrial transformation that drives productivity and performance to the new level. Thus, edge computing is the primary part that majorly contributing to the ongoing digital transformation across the world.

The high acceptance of IoT in the various industry verticals is the key factor that drives the growth of the edge computing market worldwide. The edge computing technology is use to collect process and the transfer the IoT generated data. Thus, the growing use of digital services in commercial and residential applications is contributing to market growth. Additionally, the rising load at the clod infrastructure is anticipated to escalate the growth of the edge computing market. The introduction of smart cities in many emerging countries are creating a high demand for effective networks is promoting the growth of the edge computing market.

The autonomous vehicles are relay majorly on edge computing. Therefore, the trending adoption of autonomous vehicles are promoting the growth of the edge computing market.

On the other hand, the high maintenance cost of edge computing is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of new solutions and the applications of IoT are projected to create various growth opportunities in the market in the near future. Moreover, the introduction of the 5G network are anticipated to show tremendous opportunities in this market in the upcoming years.

The rapid technological growth in the Asian and Middle Eastern regions are primarily driving the adoption of edge computing in these regions. Geographically, North America is dominating the edge computing market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR through the forecast period. The rising adoption of IoT in the high-performance application is contributing to the market growth.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global edge computing market encompasses market segments based on component, applications and country.

Based on component global edge computing market is classified into:

Hardware

Software

Services

In terms of end users global edge computing market is segregated into:

Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Industrial

others

By country/region, the global Edge computing market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Cisco

Huawei

Dell Technologies

HPE

IBM

Nokia

Amazon Web Service (AWS), Inc.

Intel Corp.

Aricent, Inc.

Others

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Edge computing related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Edge computing market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Edge computing market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Cisco, IBM, Nokia, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Inc. Intel Corp.; Aricent, Inc. and others and among others.

Ø In November 2019, Microsoft Corporation and AT&T Inc. collaborated to introduce 5G technology and advanced edge computing solutions to select customers in Dallas, TX. This collaboration allows AT&T’s software-defined and virtualized 5G core technology, Network Cloud, to provide Azure services.

Ø In November 2019, the fastly launched its Compute Edge service with improved features designed that make edge computing more efficient and easier.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Edge computing caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Edge computing market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

