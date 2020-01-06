Global Electronic Map Market is expected to grow USD 29.4 billion by the year 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Electronic Map Market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Electronic Map Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2019 to USD 29.4 billion by the year 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Electronic or digital cartography has been increasingly expanding consideration as of late inferable from a quick development sought after for geospatial data. The development in the quantity of associated and semi-self-ruling vehicles, foreseen improvements in self-driving and route innovation, and an expansion in the general number of automotive in creating nations are relied upon to drive the development for electronic maps over the globe.

Electronic mapping is additionally discovering recharged request in the administration and open part as the interest for ecological and topographical data frameworks is on the ascent. Besides, the need to keep up a refreshed data framework for law authorization authorities, resistance powers, and neighborhood overseeing bodies in light of ongoing synthetic and regular dangers is foreseen to impel the interest for maps. The development in the quantity of associated and semi-self-ruling vehicles, foreseen improvements in self-driving and route innovation, and an expansion in the general number of automotive in creating nations are relied upon to drive the development for electronic maps over the globe.

Global Electronic Map Market: Competitive Insight

The major players in the Global Electronic Map Market include prominent names like Magellan(US), Apple (US), Mapquest (US), Intrix (US)., Yahoo(US), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France), Jibestream (Canada), Indoor Atlas (Finland), and Mapillary (Sweden), Google (US), TomTom (Netherland), Esri(US), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc.(US), Nearmap (Australia), among others.

Routing and navigation application to hold a bigger market share in the global electronic map market during the forecast period

The Routing and navigation application is one of the broadly received utilization of electronic maps. With brilliant city activities, an enormous number of urban areas and other overseeing bodies are advancing wide-scale selection of electronic maps through different incorporated stages, for example, ride-sharing, directing updates, traffic conditions, and climate observing.

Infrastructure development and construction vertical to hold the largest market share in the global electronic map market during the forecast period

Electronic map arrangements assume a fundamental job in the development and designing organizations, as they bolster all periods of the framework life cycle. Besides, these arrangements help development specialists oversee and share information, create reports, and visualize area information, which can be dissected and imparted to other people.

The North American region holds a significant share in the global electronic map market during the forecast period

North America is seeing the progression in mapping innovation and the nearness of tech mammoths, for example, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Google, Apple, and Magellan, which are the primary supporters of the development of the electronic map market in the area. Developing appropriation of computerized map arrangements in different ventures, for example, car, vitality and utilities, government and guard, and transportation, to accomplish submeter exactness is adding to the development in this area.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Electronic Map Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Electronic Map market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Electronic Map market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Electronic Map Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Mapping Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Geocoding and Geopositioning

Real-time Location Data Management

Asset Tracking

Routing and Navigation

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Electronic Map market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

