Electronics & Electric Ceramic Market –Scope and Opportunities Analysis | 2025

Ceramics are non-metallic inorganic solids with high strength and hardness, high melting point, and good thermal and electric insulation property. Advanced ceramics, also known as functional ceramics or fine ceramics, are of powder type. They are formed from oxides, non-oxides, or both; unlike traditional ceramics that are made of clay. High technology and advanced production techniques are used in the processing of advanced ceramics.

Based on material type, the electronic & electric ceramics market has been categorized into aluminum oxide, barium titanate, zirconate titanate, and silica carbide. Aluminum oxide or alumina is a pillar of advanced ceramics. It is used as an insulator for several electronic and electric applications including electronic substrates and spark plug insulators. It has good electric and mechanical properties and resistance to corrosion and wear. It is also used in medical, and chemical applications. Barium titanite is a highly studied advanced ceramic material, owing to its usage in electromechanical devices, actuators, piezoelectric transducers, and electro-optical devices. Zirconate titanate is the most widely used piezoelectric advanced ceramic material. It is chemically inert, physically strong, and less expensive. It possesses a unique range of properties with greater charge sensitivity, high operating temperature, higher di-electric stability, and fine grain structure with high density.

It is applied in tools for precise inspection of automotive and aerospace applications. It is also employed in the manufacture of level sensors, ultrasonic cleaners, and sonar devices. Silica carbide is produced in powder form and is used as a high-quality advanced ceramic. It possess exceptional hardness, very high thermal shock resistance, high thermal conductivity, high strength, low thermal expansion, low density, and high elastic modulus. It is used in semiconductor electronic devices operating at high voltages and high temperatures such as resistance heating, flame igniters, and electronic components deployed at severe environments. Other applications of silica carbide include automotive clutches and brakes and bulletproof jackets. In the automotive industry, it is used as an oil additive for reducing the friction, harmonics, and emissions. Of all material segments, the aluminum oxide segment holds a major market share, due to the availability and versatile usage of aluminum oxide in the electronics & electrical (E&E) industry.

Key players operating in the global electronic & electric ceramics market are Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc. (the U.S.), Coors Tek, Inc. (the U.S.), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (the U.K.), Ceram Tec GmbH (Germany), Ceradyne, Inc. (the U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (the U.K.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (the U.S.), ENrG Inc. (the U.S.), and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan).