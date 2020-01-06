Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Clinical Research Analysis 2020 – Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV

This Research Report of Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Forecast 2019-2024 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market has shown a consistent growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, technological advancements and rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is one of the major factor driving the cardiac rhythm management devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe every year an estimated 17 million people globally die due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), particularly the heart attacks and strokes. Therefore CVDs occur almost equally in men and women. With the rise in the aging population in Europe, a number of patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders are likely to witness an increase and this is a cause of concern. There are also technological innovations in product delivery which is anticipated to witness strong growth with product innovation.

Competitive Landscape of Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

The Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market is fragmented, with a presence of several players such as Abbott, Abiomed, Biotronik SE & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic PLC, SchillerAG, Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd and Others in the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, cardiac rhythm management is a part of electrophysiology, which is used to manage the functioning of the heart. The last decade has observed an ongoing evolution and the use of cardiac rhythm management devices, including cardiac resynchronization therapy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and loop recorders. General practitioners (GP) are increasingly involved in the follow-up and management of patients with these devices.

Key Market Trends

The defibrillator is Estimated to Hold Major Share by Product Type, Over the Forecast Period

Defibrillators are estimated to hold the majority share and are anticipated to hold their lead throughout the forecast period due as these devices are normally used as continuous monitoring devices for arrhythmias. The increasing awareness about the need for Automated External Defibrillators (AED) is anticipated to boost the demand. There is also an expansion in the market for external defibrillators as governments in developed economies have been working on making countries more cardio-friendly, which improves the usage of defibrillators across single and mulltispeciality hospitals.

