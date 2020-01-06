Female Infertility Drugs Market: Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Infertility: Introduction

Female infertility is not being able to get pregnant after at least one year of trying to conceive. If a woman keeps having miscarriages, then it is also known as female infertility.

Female infertility can result from hormone problems, age, physical problems, and environmental or lifestyle factors. In most of the cases, the infertility results from problems with production of eggs.

In the primary ovarian insufficiency (also known as premature ovarian failure), the ovaries stop functioning before normal menopause. In polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), women’s adrenal glands or ovaries produce more male hormones than normal. In PCOS, the ovaries may not release a healthy egg or may not release an egg regularly.

Common causes of female infertility include hormonal problems, cervical issues, damage to fallopian tubes, and uterine trouble

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 10% of women in the U.S. i.e. 6.1 million women aged 15–44 are having difficulty in getting pregnant or staying pregnant

Key Drivers of Global Female Infertility Drugs Market

The global female infertility drugs market is primarily driven by increase in prevalence of female infertility across the globe. According to the National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG), about 15.5% of women in the U.S. who expect to become pregnant are unable to conceive due to infertility disorder and an estimated 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years are infertile in the U.S. Hence, increase in number of women with infertility is a key driver of the global female infertility drugs market.

Additionally, increase in awareness about reproductive health within people is also highly contributing to the female infertility drugs market. For instance, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association founded by Barbara Eck in 1974. Since 2010, RESOLVE organizes National Infertility Awareness Week every year in the last week of April. The aim of this program is to increase awareness about infertility in maximum population, help couples with infertility manage with their disease, and to encourage advocacy for insurance in infertility drugs.

Ovulatory Stimulants Segment Accounted for Major Share of Global Market

Based on drug class, the global female infertility drugs market can be divided into ovulatory stimulants, hormones, gonadotropins, non-sulfonylureas, aromatase inhibitors, and others

The ovulatory stimulants segment is anticipated to be the dominating segment during the forecast period

The segment dominance can be attributed to the effectiveness of the drug compared to the other drug classes

Parenteral Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of route of administration, the global female infertility drugs market can be classified into parenteral, oral, and others

The parenteral segment is expected to account for major share of the global female infertility drugs market by 2027

The segment dominance can be attributed to high bioavailability demonstrated by female infertility drugs when given through the parenteral route

Asia Pacific Female Infertility Drugs Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global female infertility drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Factors such as high prevalence of female infertility, introduction of biosimilars, and availability of patient assistance program are expected to drive the female infertility drugs market in North America

The female infertility drugs market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to large pool of population with infertility disorder in the emerging countries including India and China, and rise in government funding.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global female infertility drugs market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global female infertility drugs market are:

Allergan plc

Ferring International Center S.A.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Bayer AG

