Four Side Flat Pouch Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2018-2026

Four Side Flat Pouch Market: Introduction

Pouches are called sachets. These are manufactured generally from roll-fed film stock. Pouches can also be manufactured through an offline process at a converter. These are then filled and closed on a separate machine. Some advanced pouch making machines can form, fill, and then seal pouches in a single go with just one machine. Films can be any type of material such as plastic, paper, aluminum, or combinations of these. There are different types of pouches; one of them is four side flat pouch. As the name suggests, it is a film folded and sealed on four sides. These pouches are usually in the shape of a square of rectangular, with or without a resealable zipper. Contoured shapes and special dispensing or re-closable fitments are also available.

The sealing of all sides of flat pouch provides improved protection to the product inside. Four side sealed flat pouches have high sealing strength and finishing than the other types of flat pouches. Hence, it is an ideal option for retort applications.

Four Side Flat Pouch Market: Segmentation

Based on material type, the four side flat pouch market can be segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene (PS), aluminum, and others. Polyethylene materials are primarily employed for making four side flat pouches for usage in various applications. Low cost of production of polyethylene as compared to other plastic materials is propelling its demand. Polypropylene is also a common material used in making four side flat pouches, as it offers characteristics such as low density, high temperature resistance, light weight, durability, and high transparency. Based on application, the four side flat pouch market can be classified into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. In terms of revenue, the personal care segment accounted for major share of the market in 2017. Increase in demand for personal care products owing to their various usage in skin care, oral care, make-up, and hair care applications is driving the segment.

Four Side Flat Pouch Market: DROs

Rise in demand for packaging of ready-to-cook food due to the busy lifestyle of consumers in developed regions and metropolitan cities is boosting the demand for four side flat pouches. Four side flat pouches possess advantages such as flexibility, convenience, vacuum finish, and strong sealing strength. This is positively influencing market growth. Additionally, low cost and light weight properties of the product are driving the four side flat pouch market.

Presence of multiple substitutes such as paper bags, boxes, and metal cans is expected to restrain the market. Increase in cost of raw materials (PS & PE) directly impacts the final product price. Implementation of stringent regulations on recyclability of materials is also anticipated to hinder four side flat pouch market growth.

Four Side Flat Pouch Market: Region

Based on region, the global four side flat pouch market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, North America accounted for major share of the four side flat pouch market in 2017. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. Europe is estimated to account for large share of the four side flat pouch market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of sales, the four side flat pouch market in Europe accounted for more than 30% share of the global four side flat pouch market in 2017 due to the expansion in the tourism industry in Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. Rise in consumer preference for easy-to-carry sealed pouches over conventional bottle packaging solutions is driving the demand for four side flat pouches in Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be a promising region of the four side flat pouch market during the forecast period. Expansion in food & beverages and medical & pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, led by the rise in population and increase in health care infrastructure, is projected to boost the four side flat pouch market in the region. The four side flat pouch market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Four Side Flat Pouch Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global four side flat pouch market include Smart Pouches, SN German Pouch Pack Technology, Swiss Pac, The Dow Chemical Company, and Smurfit Kappa.

