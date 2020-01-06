Gas Monitoring Systems Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2025

Presence of gases and vapors in breathable air in concentrations above the safe toxicity threshold limit values need to be ensured to ensure the safety of human life, assets, and the environment by undertaking appropriate measures. A number of industries produce, as by products, or use a variety of flammable, toxic, or even virtually harmless gases, which may become risky when they displace oxygen by a sudden release, in an endless number of operations and processes. On an industrial front, gas monitoring systems form one of the crucial elements of typical safety and security infrastructure.

With a vast rise in stringent rules and regulations pertaining to the safety of workers and the environment, industries are focusing and investing more on the timely replacement of outdated gas monitoring systems. With the vast rise in oil and gas exploration activities in remote locations, where it is not possible to install cables for power or signaling purposes, the demand for technologically advanced products with highly accurate gas concentration data has significantly increased in the recent past.

With promising growth prospects in the next few years, the global gas monitoring systems market is witnessing an increase in the number of companies and the market is becoming increasingly competitive. To outshine their peers, companies are focusing more on research and development activities and focusing on development opportunities in high-growth sectors such as offshore oil and gas exploration.

Gas monitoring systems are used for the detection of different gases, usually as part of a wider safety system. These detectors trigger alarms when the specified concentration of gas or vapor is exceeded. They are useful in terms of providing an early warning to help ensure safety of the people; however, they do not prevent gas leaks and are not a substitute for safe practices and maintenance. There are several industrial, manufacturing, and other commercial activities that produce flammable gases and vapors, which are likely to mix violently with air, and cause harm to humans. Gas monitoring systems help prevent such situations by detecting the gases early.