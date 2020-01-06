Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market 2019 Industry Growth Analysis with a CAGR of 8.3% – JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor, Focus Media, Stroer, Lamar Advertising, Outfront Media, Global (Exterion Media), oOh!media

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025> Digital Out of Home or DOOH refers to digital media used for marketing purposes outside of the home. This excludes TV advertising and radio advertising, but includes digital signage.

In 2018, the global Digital OOH (DOOH) market size was 7544 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Digital OOH (DOOH) industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Digital OOH (DOOH) market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

The key players covered in this study > JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor, Focus Media, Stroer, Lamar Advertising, Outfront Media, Global (Exterion Media), oOh!media, APG SGA, Publicis Groupe (Metrobus),

