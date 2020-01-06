Global Laser Protection Eyewear Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) are glasses or goggles used to protect eyes from damage from visible and invisible wavelengths of laser light. They can be similar to goggles or be lenses incorporated into other pieces of protective eyewear. Intrabeam viewing of lasers usually requires protective goggles even with a low power laser. Laser protection goggles work on the basis that laser light is one frequency, making it easy to filter out. Laser goggles are subject to degradation and damage like any other kind of eyewear.

The global Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Glass

Polycarbonate

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Medical

Military

Scientific Research

& Education

Industrial Use

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Honeywell International

Uvex group

ESS

Gentex

Revision Military

Laser Safety Industries

NoIR LaserShields

PerriQuest

Univet Optical Technologies

Metamaterial Technologies

Thorlabs Inc

Phillips Safety Products Inc

Kentek Corporation

Global Laser Ltd

BASTO

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Laser Protection Eyewear (LPEs) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Glass

2.1.2 Polycarbonate

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Medical

3.1.2 Military

3.1.3 Scientific Research

3.1.4 & Education

3.1.5 Industrial Use

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Honeywell International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Uvex group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 ESS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Gentex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Revision Military (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Laser Safety Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 NoIR LaserShields (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 PerriQuest (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Univet Optical Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Metamaterial Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Thorlabs Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Phillips Safety Products Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Kentek Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Global Laser Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 BASTO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

