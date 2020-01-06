Global Lead-Acid Battery Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2020-2026

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.
The global Lead-Acid Battery market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Johnson Controls
Exide
CSB Battery
GS Yuasa Corporate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
FIAMM
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
NorthStar Battery
Midac Power
ACDelco
Banner batteries
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Shoto
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources
Coslight Technology
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Lead-Acid Battery Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Lead-Acid Battery Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 VRLA Battery
2.1.2 Flooded Battery
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Automotive Starter
3.1.2 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
3.1.3 Forklifts and Other Vehicles
3.1.4 UPS
3.1.5 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Johnson Controls (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Exide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 CSB Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 GS Yuasa Corporate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Enersys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 FIAMM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Sebang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Atlasbx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Amara Raja (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 C&D Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Trojan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 NorthStar Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Midac Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 ACDelco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Banner batteries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 First National Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 Chaowei Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 Tianneng Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.20 Shoto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.21 Camel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.22 Fengfan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.23 Leoch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.24 Narada Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.25 Sacred Sun Power Sources (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.26 Coslight Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
