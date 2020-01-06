Global Lead-Acid Battery Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2020-2026

Lead-Acid battery uses a chemical reaction to do work on charge and produce a voltage between their output terminals. Despite having a very low energy-to-weight ratio and a low energy-to-volume ratio, its ability to supply high surge currents means that the cells have a relatively large power-to-weight ratio. These features, along with their low cost, make it attractive for use in many fields, like motor vehicles, motorcycle, transport vehicles, electrical bicycle, etc.

The global Lead-Acid Battery market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Johnson Controls

Exide

CSB Battery

GS Yuasa Corporate

Enersys

EAST PENN Manufacturing

FIAMM

Sebang

Atlasbx

Amara Raja

C&D Technologies

Trojan

NorthStar Battery

Midac Power

ACDelco

Banner batteries

First National Battery

Chaowei Power

Tianneng Power

Shoto

Camel

Fengfan

Leoch

Narada Power

Sacred Sun Power Sources

Coslight Technology

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Lead-Acid Battery Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Lead-Acid Battery Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 VRLA Battery

2.1.2 Flooded Battery

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Automotive Starter

3.1.2 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

3.1.3 Forklifts and Other Vehicles

3.1.4 UPS

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Johnson Controls (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Exide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 CSB Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 GS Yuasa Corporate (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Enersys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 FIAMM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Sebang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Atlasbx (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Amara Raja (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 C&D Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Trojan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 NorthStar Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Midac Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 ACDelco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Banner batteries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 First National Battery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Chaowei Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Tianneng Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Shoto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Camel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 Fengfan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Leoch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.24 Narada Power (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.25 Sacred Sun Power Sources (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.26 Coslight Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

