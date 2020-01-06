Global LED Grow Lights Market Outlook 2020-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role. According to the size of power, LED grow lights can be divided into High Power (?300W) and Low Power (?300W). According to different application, LED grow lights can be applied to commercial greenhouses, indoor grow facilities and research applications.

The global LED Grow Lights market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Low power product (<300watt)

High power product (>300watt)

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 LED Grow Lights Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 LED Grow Lights Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Low power product (<300watt)

2.1.2 High power product (>300watt)

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial Greenhouses

3.1.2 Indoor Grow Facilities

3.1.3 Research Applications

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Osram (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 General Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Easy Agricultural (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Illumitex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Fionia Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Lumigrow (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Kind LED Grow Lights (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 California LightWorks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Valoya (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Weshine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Apollo Horticulture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Kessil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Cidly (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Heliospectra AB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 LEDHYDROPONICS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Ohmax Optoelectronic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Zhicheng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

