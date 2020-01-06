Global Network Management System (NMS) Market 2019 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2025

Global Network Management System (NMS) Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

NMS is a collection of software and hardware that enables an IT expert to monitor, control, and manage the entire network of an enterprise.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171361897/global-network-management-system-nms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Exponential data growth in networks is a fundamental challenge for enterprises. The volume of packet data in networks is growing, as enterprises use the Internet for their day-to-day operations. In addition, the network traffic in enterprises is increasing, owing to the rise in the use of instant messaging, VoIP, social networking sites, and video conferencing. The increase in data traffic is reducing the efficiency and predictability of the network. Hence, organizations are now heavily dependent on the NMS to manage data traffic more efficiently.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider, Trane, Azbil, UTC, Beckhoff, Technovator, SUPCON, ST Electronics, KMC, GREAT, Cylon, Deos, Airedale, Fidelix, ASI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Building Management Systems

Risk Management

Network Security

Vehicle Identification Management

Market segment by Application, split into

NMS for enterprises

NMS for ISPs

NMS for mobile operators

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Market Updates-

-In February 2019, Cisco acquired Singularity Networks, a network infrastructure analytics company. With the acquisition, Cisco would be able to provide improved network performance, cost efficiency, more visibility, and less downtime to its clients.

-In July 2018, IBM partnered with NETSCOUT, a provider of application and network performance management products, to integrate network analytics tools with its telecommunications analytics suite. This integration would help IBM get better customer insights.

-In November 2018, Broadcom acquired CA Technologies to strengthen its position as a leading provider of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions and better cater to its customers.

-In June 2019, SolarWinds launched SolarWinds Flow Tool Bundle designed to streamline complex network management. This bundle consists of Network Bandwidth Analyzer Pack, Log and Network Performance Pack, and IP Control Bundle.

-In July 2019, NETSCOUT introduced Arbor Threat Analytics (ATA), the industry’s first Network-Based Threat Detection and Analytics Platform, to provide full visibility into today’s multi-cloud environments.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07171361897/global-network-management-system-nms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Major points covered in this research are:-

Network Management System (NMS) Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Global Market Size (Value) of Network Management System (NMS) (2019-2024)

Global Network Management System (NMS) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Global Network Management System (NMS) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Network Management System (NMS) Market Analysis by Application

Global Network Management System (NMS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Network Management System (NMS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Network Management System (NMS) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now This Report at

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07171361897?mode=su?source=MW&Mod=21

Finally, this Network Management System (NMS) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Network Management System (NMS) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets