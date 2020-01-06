Global Pasta Sauce Market Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pasta Sauce Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pasta sauce market is currently witnessing steady growth. Pasta sauce refers to a thick-textured creamy sauce that is made up of eggs, pepper, garlic, cheese, vegetables and several other ingredients. It is used as a savory topping over pasta and other Italian dishes, like pizza, garlic bread and spaghetti, to enhance the taste and flavoring. Nowadays, a wide range of pasta sauces is available in innovative packaging formats in the market.

Global Pasta Sauce Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the growing cross-culture influence has changed the food consumption patterns of consumers. This has led to an increase in the demand for intercontinental dishes, like pasta and pizza, which in turn has boosted the sales of pasta sauce globally. Also, with a rise in the consumption of fast-food, restaurants, cafes and other eateries are widely experimenting pasta sauce by mixing it with different ingredient combinations to offer innovative and unique pasta dishes. Apart from this, owing to the hectic and busy lifestyles, consumers are becoming more inclined toward the use of packaged and easy-to-cook pasta sauces. Along with this, due to the growing health consciousness, they now prefer nutrient-rich and minimally processed products. Owing to this, manufacturers are introducing pasta sauce variants that are made using gluten-free and organic ingredients to boost their profitability and widen the consumer base across the globe. Looking forward, the market is projected to experience stable growth during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segregated into tomato-, pesto- and alfredo-based sauces. Tomato-based sauces, such as traditional, marinara, meat, mushroom, roasted garlic, cheese, and tomato and basil, are most widely consumed.

The market has been categorized on the basis of the packaging type into glass bottles, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), cans, pouches and cartons. Amongst these, glass bottles account for the majority of the total market share.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified as direct and indirect segments. The indirect channel exhibits a clear dominance and is further divided into store-based retailing, supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and online retailing.

Region-wise, Europe holds the leading position in the market. It is further segmented into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others. Other major markets include North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and others ).

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report, providing the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

