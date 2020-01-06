Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Description

Summary

Market Overview

The global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5759.5 million by 2025, from USD 5279.1 million in 2019.

The Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market has been segmented into Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics, Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics, Others, etc.

By Application, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics has been segmented into Bias Tire, Radial Tire (semi-steel), etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Share Analysis

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are: Hyosung, Kordarna Plus A.S., SRF Ltd, Kordsa Global, Maduratex, Kolon Industries, Milliken & Company, Firestone, Performance Fibers, Teijin, Shenma, Xiangyu, Far Eastern Group, Tianheng, Jinlun Group, Junma, Century Enka, Shifeng, Haiyang Chemical, Cordenka, Jiayuan, Taiji, Unifull, Bestory, Ruiqi, Helon Polytex, Hesheng, Dongping Jinma, Dikai, Hailide, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

1.2.3 Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Bias Tire

1.3.3 Radial Tire (semi-steel)

1.4 Overview of Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market

1.4.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hyosung

2.1.1 Hyosung Details

2.1.2 Hyosung Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Hyosung SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Hyosung Product and Services

2.1.5 Hyosung Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kordarna Plus A.S.

2.2.1 Kordarna Plus A.S. Details

2.2.2 Kordarna Plus A.S. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kordarna Plus A.S. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kordarna Plus A.S. Product and Services

2.2.5 Kordarna Plus A.S. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SRF Ltd

2.3.1 SRF Ltd Details

2.3.2 SRF Ltd Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SRF Ltd SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SRF Ltd Product and Services

2.3.5 SRF Ltd Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Kordsa Global

2.4.1 Kordsa Global Details

2.4.2 Kordsa Global Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Kordsa Global SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Kordsa Global Product and Services

2.4.5 Kordsa Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Maduratex

2.5.1 Maduratex Details

2.5.2 Maduratex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Maduratex SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Maduratex Product and Services

2.5.5 Maduratex Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Kolon Industries

2.6.1 Kolon Industries Details

2.6.2 Kolon Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Kolon Industries SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Kolon Industries Product and Services

2.6.5 Kolon Industries Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Milliken & Company

2.7.1 Milliken & Company Details

2.7.2 Milliken & Company Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Milliken & Company SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Milliken & Company Product and Services

2.7.5 Milliken & Company Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Firestone

2.8.1 Firestone Details

2.8.2 Firestone Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Firestone SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Firestone Product and Services

2.8.5 Firestone Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Performance Fibers

2.9.1 Performance Fibers Details

2.9.2 Performance Fibers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Performance Fibers SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Performance Fibers Product and Services

2.9.5 Performance Fibers Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Teijin

2.10.1 Teijin Details

2.10.2 Teijin Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Teijin SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Teijin Product and Services

2.10.5 Teijin Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Shenma

2.11.1 Shenma Details

2.11.2 Shenma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Shenma SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Shenma Product and Services

2.11.5 Shenma Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Xiangyu

2.12.1 Xiangyu Details

2.12.2 Xiangyu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Xiangyu SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Xiangyu Product and Services

2.12.5 Xiangyu Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Far Eastern Group

2.13.1 Far Eastern Group Details

2.13.2 Far Eastern Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Far Eastern Group SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Far Eastern Group Product and Services

2.13.5 Far Eastern Group Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Tianheng

2.14.1 Tianheng Details

2.14.2 Tianheng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Tianheng SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Tianheng Product and Services

2.14.5 Tianheng Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Jinlun Group

2.15.1 Jinlun Group Details

2.15.2 Jinlun Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Jinlun Group SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Jinlun Group Product and Services

2.15.5 Jinlun Group Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Junma

2.16.1 Junma Details

2.16.2 Junma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Junma SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Junma Product and Services

2.16.5 Junma Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Century Enka

2.17.1 Century Enka Details

2.17.2 Century Enka Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Century Enka SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Century Enka Product and Services

2.17.5 Century Enka Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Shifeng

2.18.1 Shifeng Details

2.18.2 Shifeng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Shifeng SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Shifeng Product and Services

2.18.5 Shifeng Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Haiyang Chemical

2.19.1 Haiyang Chemical Details

2.19.2 Haiyang Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Haiyang Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Haiyang Chemical Product and Services

2.19.5 Haiyang Chemical Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Cordenka

2.20.1 Cordenka Details

2.20.2 Cordenka Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Cordenka SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Cordenka Product and Services

2.20.5 Cordenka Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Jiayuan

2.21.1 Jiayuan Details

2.21.2 Jiayuan Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Jiayuan SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Jiayuan Product and Services

2.21.5 Jiayuan Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Taiji

2.22.1 Taiji Details

2.22.2 Taiji Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Taiji SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Taiji Product and Services

2.22.5 Taiji Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Unifull

2.23.1 Unifull Details

2.23.2 Unifull Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.23.3 Unifull SWOT Analysis

2.23.4 Unifull Product and Services

2.23.5 Unifull Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Bestory

2.24.1 Bestory Details

2.24.2 Bestory Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.24.3 Bestory SWOT Analysis

2.24.4 Bestory Product and Services

2.24.5 Bestory Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Ruiqi

2.25.1 Ruiqi Details

2.25.2 Ruiqi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.25.3 Ruiqi SWOT Analysis

2.25.4 Ruiqi Product and Services

2.25.5 Ruiqi Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Helon Polytex

2.26.1 Helon Polytex Details

2.26.2 Helon Polytex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.26.3 Helon Polytex SWOT Analysis

2.26.4 Helon Polytex Product and Services

2.26.5 Helon Polytex Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.27 Hesheng

2.27.1 Hesheng Details

2.27.2 Hesheng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.27.3 Hesheng SWOT Analysis

2.27.4 Hesheng Product and Services

2.27.5 Hesheng Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.28 Dongping Jinma

2.28.1 Dongping Jinma Details

2.28.2 Dongping Jinma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.28.3 Dongping Jinma SWOT Analysis

2.28.4 Dongping Jinma Product and Services

2.28.5 Dongping Jinma Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.29 Dikai

2.29.1 Dikai Details

2.29.2 Dikai Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.29.3 Dikai SWOT Analysis

2.29.4 Dikai Product and Services

2.29.5 Dikai Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.30 Hailide

2.30.1 Hailide Details

2.30.2 Hailide Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.30.3 Hailide SWOT Analysis

2.30.4 Hailide Product and Services

2.30.5 Hailide Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

