Global Trailer Hitch Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Trailer Hitch market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 810.8 million by 2025, from USD 726.7 million in 2019.

The Trailer Hitch market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Trailer Hitch market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Trailer Hitch market has been segmented into Class I Trailer Hitch, Class II Trailer Hitch, Class III Trailer Hitch, Class IV Trailer Hitch, Class V Trailer Hitch, etc.

By Application, Trailer Hitch has been segmented into Cars, SUV and ATVs, Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes, Vans/Pickup Truck, Boat Trailers, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Trailer Hitch market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Trailer Hitch markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Trailer Hitch market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Trailer Hitch market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Trailer Hitch markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Trailer Hitch Market Share Analysis

Trailer Hitch competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Trailer Hitch sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Trailer Hitch sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Trailer Hitch are: Horizon Global Corporation (US), Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK), BOSAL (Belgium), CURT Manufacturing LLC (US), Brink Group (Netherlands), B&W Trailer Hitches (US), AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany), MVG (Germany), GDW Group (Belgium), etc. Among other players domestic and global, Trailer Hitch market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Trailer Hitch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trailer Hitch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Trailer Hitch in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Trailer Hitch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Trailer Hitch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Trailer Hitch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trailer Hitch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Trailer Hitch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Trailer Hitch Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Class I Trailer Hitch

1.2.3 Class II Trailer Hitch

1.2.4 Class III Trailer Hitch

1.2.5 Class IV Trailer Hitch

1.2.6 Class V Trailer Hitch

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Trailer Hitch Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Cars, SUV and ATVs

1.3.3 Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes

1.3.4 Vans/Pickup Truck

1.3.5 Boat Trailers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Trailer Hitch Market

1.4.1 Global Trailer Hitch Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US)

2.1.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Details

2.1.2 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Horizon Global Corporation (US) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Product and Services

2.1.5 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)

2.2.1 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Details

2.2.2 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Product and Services

2.2.5 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 BOSAL (Belgium)

2.3.1 BOSAL (Belgium) Details

2.3.2 BOSAL (Belgium) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 BOSAL (Belgium) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 BOSAL (Belgium) Product and Services

2.3.5 BOSAL (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

2.4.1 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Details

2.4.2 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Product and Services

2.4.5 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Brink Group (Netherlands)

2.5.1 Brink Group (Netherlands) Details

2.5.2 Brink Group (Netherlands) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Brink Group (Netherlands) SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Brink Group (Netherlands) Product and Services

2.5.5 Brink Group (Netherlands) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

2.6.1 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Details

2.6.2 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Product and Services

2.6.5 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

2.7.1 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Details

2.7.2 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Product and Services

2.7.5 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 MVG (Germany)

2.8.1 MVG (Germany) Details

2.8.2 MVG (Germany) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 MVG (Germany) SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 MVG (Germany) Product and Services

2.8.5 MVG (Germany) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 GDW Group (Belgium)

2.9.1 GDW Group (Belgium) Details

2.9.2 GDW Group (Belgium) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 GDW Group (Belgium) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 GDW Group (Belgium) Product and Services

2.9.5 GDW Group (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Trailer Hitch Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Trailer Hitch Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Trailer Hitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Trailer Hitch Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Trailer Hitch Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Trailer Hitch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Trailer Hitch Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Trailer Hitch Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Trailer Hitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Trailer Hitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Trailer Hitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Trailer Hitch Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Trailer Hitch Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Trailer Hitch Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

