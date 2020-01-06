Graphite Electrodes Market Keyplayer Analysis and Opportunity Till 2024

According to the latest market report by IMARC Group, titled “Graphite Electrodes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global graphite electrodes market size is experiencing strong growth. A graphite electrode is a large cylindrical structure that is used to conduct electricity and withstand high heat. It also offers excellent mechanical strength, thermal shock resistance and machinability. As a result, it is widely used in the manufacturing of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and refinement of steel, and in smelting processes of silicon, ferroalloy, and white and yellow phosphorus.

Graphite electrodes are employed in the production of lithium-ion batteries, which are further utilized in electric vehicles (EVs). Owing to the increasing carbon emissions and growing environmental consciousness among individuals, there is a rise in the demand for EVs across the globe. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, as graphite electrodes can withstand high temperatures and exhibit excellent mechanical strength, they are widely used as a key component in the smelting process for producing high-quality steel. In line with this, the rising utilization of high-quality steel in sectors, such as building, construction, automotive and aviation, is positively influencing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Ultra-High Power (UHP)

2. High Power (HP)

3. Regular Power (RP)

Breakup by Application:

1. Electric Arc Furnace

2. Ladle Furnace

3. Non-Steel Application

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Graphite Electrodes Market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Energoprom Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd., GrafTech International Ltd., HEG Limited, Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd., Graphite India Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Ameri-Source Specialty Products, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., and Schutz Carbon Electrodes Pvt Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

