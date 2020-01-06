HawkEye 360 Program for 15 satellites Accepted by FCC

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

WASHINGTON- The Federal Communications Commissions for the United States of America gave HawkEye 360 the approval it requires in launching and operating 15 additional satellites for radiofrequency mapping from Earth’s low orbit. The license given on 10 December offers HawkEye 360 permission to airlift up to 80 satellites for over 15 years to maintain a constellation of over 15 working spaceship.

Herndon, having a HawkEye 360 based in Virginia, also has three satellites, which help locate paths in the current orbits. There are 15 more still being manufactured by the Laboratory of Space Flight at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies. The Federal Communications Commissions said that the leading three satellites would not be included in the count of up to 15 because they certified under experimental legalization.

Chief operating officer of Hawke eye 360, Rob Rainhart, stated that recent Federal Communications Commissions legalized the positions the entity to enable the other six groups of the three satellites to point out the signals belonging

