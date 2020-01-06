/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

About 27 December 2019, China issued a rigid warning about the increase in currency trading activities. The announcement created through a joint meeting among Beijing Local Financial Supervision Bureau, the People’s Bank of China Business management department, the Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, who’d noticed that the increase of activities which cause the promotion of blockchain technology.

On October 25th, 2019, China president Xi Jinping issued a report for Chinese organizations to block the opportunity provided by blockchain technology. The market responded with the increase in the price of bitcoin and growth in online searches on WeChat. The words which came from Chinese leaders were not new as in years past and he predicted blockchain as ten times the importance of the discovery internet.

It is complex to support blockchain technologies, and on the flip side, the use of cryptocurrency discourage more so when the public has a platform such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Both of these platforms are employed in China and also have a

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Highlights on the roles of the Trade department in Visitors in the space