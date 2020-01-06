Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2019-2025

Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The prominent players in the global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) market are:

Accenture Plc (Ireland), Adecco S.A. (Switzerland), Aon Hewitt LLC (USA), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA), Capita HR Solutions (UK), Cielo, Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA), CGI Group Inc. (Canada), Empower Software Solutions, Inc. (USA), Fidelity Management and Research LLC (USA), General Outsourcing Co, Ltd. (Thailand), Genesys (USA), Hewlett-Packard Company (USA), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), International Business Machines Corporation (USA), Intuit, Inc. (USA), Mercer, LLC (UK), NGA Human Resources (UK), Paychex, Inc. (USA), Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands), Talx Corporation (USA), Talent2 International Ltd. (Australia), TriCore, Inc. (USA), Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA), Xerox Corporation (USA)

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market segment by Types:

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market segment by Applications:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other Top of Form

Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the Report

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Reasons to Purchase this Report

-Identify the current and future prospects of the global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) market in the developed and emerging markets

-Analyse various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

-Information about the growth of the various material, type, and application that are expected to dominate the market

-Regional and country analysis of the market

-Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

-3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

