Hybrid Seeds Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025

Hybrid seeds are created by cross-pollinated plants and all of the hybrid seeds that are planted will produce similar plants and the next generation seeds from the hybrids will not share the same desired characteristics. They are selected to enhance the characteristics of the resultant plants such as improved yield and color, heightened uniformity and resistant from diseases. Hybrid seeds are the major contributors to the rise in agricultural output since the 20th century.

Extensive research and development activities undertaken by several breeding companies that focus on making the resultant crops resistant to diseases. These companies are deploying resources to introduce disease screening methods. Abiotic resistance is one of the most significant areas for research in this industry. Hybrid seeds with efficient water usage and heat resistance have been developed due to water scarcity. Thus, increase in input costs of fertilizers have led to the creation of hybrid seeds with improved nutrient efficiency. Such seeds maintain significant yield under low input regimes. Onion hybrids with resistance to diseases, storage qualities and uniformity are considered as a major achievement in this industry. Further, specialty products in cucumber, tomato and watermelon have shown positive impact on the growth of this industry. Further, economic growth in the developing countries such as India and China has fuelled the demand for hybrid seeds in Asia Pacific. Special schemes in order to upgrade the quality and flexibility of seeds and norms that are associated with export to other countries play an imperative role in the development of the market in emerging countries such as India.

Adverse climatic conditions in some countries is one of the major factors holding back the growth of the hybrid seeds market at the global level. Further, such seeds lose on the competition due to high price competency as these seeds are expensive when compared to its counterparts. Farmers with low incomes cannot afford extra fertilizers and therefore they lose out on the recovery cost of hybrid seeds. Further, such seeds often require more horticulture, otherwise they might suffer more compared to its non-hybrid open pollinated counterparts.

The global hybrid seeds market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Frequent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations and geographical expansions among others are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies in order to ensure long term sustenance in the market. Some of the major players operating in this market are Advanta Ltd, DoW Agrosciences LLC, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Emerald Seed Inc., Monsanto Company and Syngenta A.G. among others.