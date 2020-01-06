Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Overview

Breath testing is a non-invasive way of diagnosing a number of metabolic disorders by just analyzing the presence of various gases in a patient’s breath. Hydrogen breath tests are quite commonly used to investigate the pathophysiology of metabolic gastrointestinal (GI) ailments. Major disorders that can be detected through hydrogen breath tests are small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and carbohydrate malabsorption. When the dietary carbohydrates are not properly absorbed in small intestine and indigestion occurs, bacterial population in the bowel usually yields hydrogen gas on fermentation of sugars.

A large amount of this gas is absorbed across the lining of the large intestine into the blood stream. The gas is then transported to lungs via the blood stream and from the blood it is exchanged into the airways of lungs and breathed out. Hence, the only source of hydrogen gas in the breath can be from bacterial fermentation in the bowel. The amount of hydrogen and methane gases breathed out from the lungs can be easily measured by testing a breath sample with a breath analyzer. Fecal incontinence is one of the common problems often unreported owing to the associated social stigma. However, fecal incontinence is not an individual disease and is known to be caused due to various other disease conditions.

The range of etiologies leading to fecal incontinence include acquired structural abnormalities, functional disorders, neurological disorders, and congenital disorders. Functional disorders leading to fecal incontinence include irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel syndrome, fecal impaction, psychiatric disorders, and physical disabilities; prevalence of these has been increasing across the globe. For instance, prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is estimated to be around 10% to 20% and the incidence of the disease is over 2% per year.’

Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Key Trends

Rise in prevalence of various etiologies leading to fecal incontinence is projected to increase usage of hydrogen breath test analyzers in the market. The incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases across the world are increasing at a rapid pace, affecting millions of people.

According to the World Gastroenterology Organization, the global prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is approximately 15% to 25%. The prevalence of the disease in countries in the West is higher than those in the East. In the West, prevalence was the highest in the U.S. (26.2%), Norway (26%), and Sweden (25.9%). However, it is between 3% and 16% in countries in the East. Increase in incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is likely to be a major factor boosting the growth of the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market during the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The global hydrogen breath test analyzer market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into lactose intolerance analyzer, bacterial overgrowth analyzer, fructose intolerance analyzer, and glucose intolerance analyzer. Based on end-user, the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. In terms of region, the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is projected to account for major market share by 2026. High prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet, and rise in government contribution in disease prevention and control programs drive the market in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years. Increase in awareness about gastrointestinal disorders and its prevention, rise in preference for point-of-care health care facilities, and favorable reimbursement policies for manufacturers are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market include LABORIE, MD Diagnostics Ltd., coVita LLC, FAN GmbH, and Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

