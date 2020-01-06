In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is Expected to Grow at a Respectable CAGR of 3.3% Between 2017 and 2022

The global in-vitro diagnostics quality control market is prognosticated to grow notably in forthcoming years. Some of the major organizations in the global in vitro diagnostics quality control market comprise of names, for example, Sysmex Corporation, Quantimetrix Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Sun Diagnostics LLC, Seracare Life Sciences Inc., Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Helena Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, and others. These firms are consistently working to achieve an edge over its competitors. As a result, they are indulging into strategic activities in business, like tie-ups, mergers and acquisitions to improve their entire market presence.

According to Transparency market Research (TMR), the global market for in vitro diagnostics quality control is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. In 2017, the market was valued around worth of US$710.8 mn. Owing to the further growth, the market is anticipated to grow around worth of US$837 by the end of 2022.

On the basis of product type, the in vitro diagnostics quality control market is segmented into serum/plasma based controls, whole blood based controls, urine based controls, quality assurance services, data management solutions, and so on. Among these, whole blood based controls segment is foreseen to lead the global market in forthcoming years, owing to comprehensive assessment property in in vitro diagnostics. Geographically, North America region dominated the global in vitro diagnostics quality controls market, with 37% of entire market, in 2017. The market is expected to grow around worth of US$311.7 mn by the end of forecast period.

Technological Advancement in healthcare Sector to Fuel Market Growth

The global market for in vitro diagnostics quality control has transformed into a key part of the global healthcare segment in the past couple of years, thanks to steady progressions in technology identified with the healthcare sector. This has additionally empowered a rapid development of the global market for in vitro diagnostics quality control. The improved accuracy in the diagnosis offered by the in vitro diagnostics has made it an essential segment in the medical industry. The increasing demand for precision in diagnostics in the healthcare industry is to a large extent responsible to go about as the major driving element for the overall advancement of the global market for in vitro diagnostics quality control throughout the given forecast time. The increasing number of authorize clinical labs in the developing economies is additionally anticipated that would assume an imperative part in driving the general development of the global market.

Lack of Awareness About Quality Control Benefits in Rural Regions to Hamper Market Growth

Certified clinical labs have been in steady requirement for the administrations of in vitro diagnostics quality control. Be that as it may, the genuine shortage of these quality control benefits in the various regions is likely to be the key restraining factor for the development of the global market for in vitro diagnostics quality control.