Industrial Laser Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

The global industrial laser market features the presence of several large companies that renders a competitive vendor landscape, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Top companies are vying to enter into partnerships with smaller ones to expand their product offerings and tap into growth opportunities in local markets.

Some key companies operating in the global industrial laser market are TRUMPF, Coherent, Hypertharm Inc., Apollo Instruments, Amonics Ltd., IPG Photonics, Clark MXR, Calmar Laser Inc., 3 SP Technologies S.A.S., and Han’s Laser Technology

As per the TMR report, the global industrial laser market is predicted to expand at a moderate 4.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. In terms of product type, the key segments into which the industrial laser market is classified are CO2 lasers, solid state lasers, fiber lasers, and others. Out of these, the fiber laser product segment is the most attractive one worth US$900 mn. However, the others product type segment is anticipated to witness faster growth rate over the forecast period through 2026. By end-use, the industrial laser market is segmented into medical defense, construction, electronics, aeronautics & marine, automotive, utility and other verticals. In terms of application, the industrial laser market is classified into micromaterials, marking, and macromaterials.

Request to Access Market Data @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22439

Widespread Use across Industries Boosts Growth

Owing to a number of micro-economic and macro-economic factors, the global industrial laser market is set to tread a growth path, says the author of the study. Surging demand for processing manufacturing materials across industries continues to be a key growth driver of the industrial laser market. Heat treatment, cutting, welding, drilling, and marking are some industrial processes that require industrial laser. Industrial lasers continued to be used substantially for welding manufacturing materials and for heat treatment of surfaces for the purpose of transformational hardening mainly in automotive and electronic industry.

Due to benefits of precise cutting and low contamination levels, laser cutting technology finds widespread applications. Laser cutting enables manufacture of tools that enable precise cutting of steel and aluminum sheets for various end-use. Attributes of low contamination levels of laser cutting technology also contributes to the growth of industrial laser market.

Furthermore, integrating industrial lasers with advanced technological features such as GPS technology and sensors is likely to boost their sale for application in various industries. Industrial lasers offer features for data collection in various end-use industries such as mining, telecommunications, forestry, construction, and natural resource management.

Newer Use of Industrial Laser for Educational Pursuits Benefits Market

In recent years, the use of industrial lasers in educational institutions have come to the fore. They are used for cutting tubes, sheets and plates, and box sections for various academic activities. In the medical sector, rising demand for dermatology and cosmetology are boosting sale of industrial lasers. LIDAR sensors comprising a sensor, laser, and a specialized GPS receiver finds application in several industries such as manufacturing and automotive. This is also driving the demand for industrial lasers.

Despite an array of factors fostering the industrial laser market, factors such as high cost of installation, health and environment issues, and limited number of suppliers are bottlenecks to the market’s growth.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets