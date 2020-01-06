Insurtech Market Trends, Insights and Demand Growth 2019 to 2023

The Insurtech Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2023. The Insurtech Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Insurtech Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Insurtech refers to the use of technology innovations designed to squeeze out savings and efficiency from the current insurance industry model. Insurtech is a portmanteau of insurance and technology that was inspired by the term fintech. The belief driving insurtech companies is that the insurance industry is ripe for innovation and disruption. Insurtech is exploring avenues that large insurance firms have less incentive to exploit, such as offering ultra-customized policies, social insurance, and using new streams of data from internet-enabled devices to dynamically price premiums according to observed behavior.

Major Players in Insurtech market are:

Friendsurance, Guevara, Oscars, Zhong An, Acculitx, Allay, Analyze Re, Array Health, BankBazaarcom, Bayzat, Bought By Many, Censio, Claim Di, Collective Health, Common Easy, CoverFox, CoverHound, Cuvva, Dynamis Software, EaseCentral, and Other.

Most important types of Insurtech covered in this report are:

Cloud Computing

Big data and Analytics

Mobility

Block Chain

Artificial Intelligence

IoT

Most widely used downstream fields of Insurtech market covered in this report are:

Commercial P&C insurance

Personal P&C insurance

Health and medical insurance

Life and accident insurance

Insurance administration and risk consulting

Annuities

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Insurtech market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Traditionally, broad actuarial tables are used to assign policy seekers to a risk category. The group is then adjusted so enough people are lumped together to ensure that, overall, the policies are profitable for the company. This approach does, of course, result in some people paying more than they should based on the basic level of data used to group people. Among other things, insurtech is looking to tackle this data and analysis issue head on. Using inputs from all manners of devices, including GPS tracking of cars to the activity trackers on our wrists, these companies are building more finely delineated groupings of risk, allowing products to be priced more competitively. In addition to better pricing models, insurtech startups are testing the waters on a host of potential game changers. These include using deep learning trained artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the tasks of brokers and find the right mix of policies to complete an individual’s coverage. There is also interest in the use of apps to pull disparate policies into one platform for management and monitoring, creating on-demand insurance for micro-events like borrowing a friend’s car, and the adoption of the peer-to-peer model to both create customized group coverage and incentivize positive choices through group rebates.

