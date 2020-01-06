Lip Implant Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Lip Implant Market: Introduction

Lip implant is a cosmetic procedure that gives fuller, plumper lips. Lip enhancement procedures add or restore volume to the lips, and smoothens vertical lines around the lips and mouth. Surgical procedures, such as lip implants, use minimally invasive treatment methodology to achieve very natural-looking lips that can last one year or more.

Lip implants can achieve a semi-permanent lip enhancement for the people desiring a more lasting solution with minimal maintenance

Implants are made from a soft, pliable silicone rubber or biodegradable substance for patients desiring noticeable increase in lip volume

The global lip implant market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The expansion of lip implant market is expected to be driven by increase in cosmetic surgeries, rise in demand by cosmetic surgeons for lip implants, low price of surgeries, and growth in awareness about lip implants.

Key Drivers of Global Lip Implant Market

The global lip implant market is likely to be driven by the rise in demand for cosmetic surgery by young and geriatric population, increase in number of lip implants, and technological advancements

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, approximately 18 million people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S. Cosmetic surgical procedures have been on the rise in the U.S. since the past five years.

Large number of cosmetic surgeons have introduced new surgical procedure for lip augmentation. Globally, cosmetic surgeries have increased by 115% since 2000. Hence, lip procedures have also risen. There are a variety of cosmetic surgeries now available, such as ballooned surgery, selfie surgery, etc. Social media and celebrities are driving the cosmetic surgery rate and lip augmentation surgeries.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, lip procedures reached a record high number in 2015, with over 27,400 lip implants. That’s nearly 50% increase in lip implants since 2000 and it has grown immensely among both men and women. In addition to lip implants, the U.S. witnessed a rise in lip injections, such as Botox and soft-tissue fillers, to 9.2 million people since 2000.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Lip Implant Market

North America is projected to account for the prominent share of the global lip implant market. Increase in awareness about these cosmetic surgeries, high rate of adoption of lip implant surgeries, and technological advancements in the U.S. are expected to drive the lip implant market in the region.

Favorable reimbursement policies, rise in the number of cosmetic surgery clinics, increase in types of lip augmentation among the geriatric population, and surge in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are anticipated to propel the lip implant market in North America during the forecast period

Increase in the number of patients visits for lip augmentation and focus of new players to enter into partnership with clinics will propel the lip implant market growth in the U.S.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets