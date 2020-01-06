Medical Tourism Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Medical Tourism market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Medical Tourism market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Medical Tourism market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Medical Tourism market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Medical Tourism market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Medical tourism is where people living in a country to travel to another country for medical treatment and they expect to receive equal or greater medical care at lower cost as compared to they might receive in their own countries. The global Medical Tourism market is primarily driven by the lower medical cost, high quality medical care, lesser waiting times for medical treatment in other countries/places and other factors. The number of medical tourists in all countries in 2017 was estimated at 15 Million and the number of medical tourist is expected to increase by over 20% during the forecast period. According to a study published in The American Journal of Medicine, the average cost per each medical tourists was calculated around US$ 3,500 to US$ 6,000 (cash) per visits and total global expenditure per year was valued to US$ 40-US$70 Bn. The same documents also revealed that the total value of the global medical tourism business was estimated to US$ 400 Bn. Conversely, the growth of the global Medical Tourism market would likely to restrain by the language barriers, trabel related documentations, medical documentations, risk of fraudulence, and most particularly, the complicacy of reimbursement process. However, strategic alliances such as collaborations among prominent hospital networks and the travel agencies, emergence of social media platform etc. would provide the global Medical Tourism market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Medical Tourism market encompasses market segments based on treatment type and country/region. On the basis of treatment type, the global medical tourism market is segregated into dentistry, cosmetic surgery and dermatology, cardiac abnormalities, weight-loss treatment, liver and kidney transplantation, spine surgery, in-vitro fertility and others. By country/region, the global Medical Tourism market has been divided into Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Poland, South Africa, the US and other countries/region.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Fortis Healthcare Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Bocian IVF clinic, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej PCL, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, and others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Medical Tourism related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

