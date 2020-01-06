Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP) Films Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities

Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP Films) Market: An Overview

The flexible packaging industry has evolved in the last few decades in comparison to rigid packaging. Conventionally, the packaging foils have been used to package products that are required to be free from contamination. Metalized oriented polypropylene (OPP) films are one of the barrier packaging films that are being used to package several products in industries such as food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, etc. Metalized oriented polypropylene are barrier films which provides barrier against oxygen moisture and water vapors. Metalized oriented polypropylene films are used in lamination as well as for the decoration.

Metalized OPP films have a coating of metal on their surface which is usually aluminum. Other metals can also be used such as nickel, chromium etc. to get the shiny metallic appearance. Along with these properties, metalized oriented polypropylene films are cost-effective. The metallic look enhances the shelf appearance of the packaged product which in turn increases consumer appeal towards buying the product. The demand for metalized oriented polypropylene films is expected to propel by the increasing packaging application of these films in food & beverages, electronics, and pharmaceuticals industry.

Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP Films) Market: Dynamics

The global metalized polypropylene oriented films market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to the following factors. One of the factors driving the Metalized oriented polypropylene films market is the growing FMCG market along with the changing consumption pattern of consumers. The metalized oriented polypropylene films can be converted into wraps, laminates, and pouches. Pouches are used for packaging of several food products such as snacks, confectionery, nuts, and dairy products. It can also be used in packaging of fractional coffee packs and reduced-fat food products. The outlook of global Metalized oriented polypropylene films market is expected to be positive and is projected to grow further on the backdrop of barrier films market during the forecast period.

Despite the favorable prospects for the growth of the metalized oriented polypropylene films market, there are some factors which might hamper the growth of metalized oriented polypropylene (metalized OPP) films market. One of them is the availability of several metalized bi-axially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP) packaging alternatives in the market.

For instance, the recent advancement by Toray Plastics, third generation of Torafayan Transparent, high barrier polypropylene packaging films. These films offer higher oxygen-barrier protection along with better moisture barrier and are available in sealable and non-sealable varieties. Their strength also enables them to withstand the severities of the laminating without any degradation.

Also, the manufacturer needs to ensure that the metal coating is done to the inner side of the film used for converting it into pouches, wraps, laminates etc. in order to maintain the contents of the product fresh. The food products should not be in direct contact as the metallic coating might react with UV varnishes used for printing on these films. Another factor is the stringent government rules and regulations against the usage of plastics and increasing awareness towards environmental issues among consumers. These factors might hamper the growth of metalized oriented polypropylene films market during the forecast period.

Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP Films) Market: Segmentation

Globally, the metalized oriented polypropylene film market has been segmented as –

On the basis of application, Metalized oriented polypropylene (OPP) films market is segmented as-

Lamination

Holograms

Pouches

Wraps

Decoration

On the basis of thickness, the Metalized oriented polypropylene (OPP) films market is segmented as-

Below 10 micron

10-30 micron

30-60 micron

Above 60 micron

On the basis of orientation, the metalized oriented polypropylene (metalized OPP) films market is segmented as-

Bi-axially oriented

Mono-axially oriented

On the basis of end use, the metalized oriented polypropylene (metalized OPP) films market is segmented as-

Food & beverages

Confectionary products

Fresh produce

Dairy products

Bakery products & snacks

Other food products

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals and others

Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP Films) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global metalized oriented polypropylene (metalized OPP) films market has been divided into seven key regions as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Metalized Oriented Polypropylene (Metalized OPP Films) Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global metalized oriented polypropylene (metalized OPP) films market are –

Celplast Metalized Products

Olunro Corporation

Toray Plastics (America), Inc

Impak Films US LLC

Allflex Packaging Ltd

Oben Holding Group S.A.C.

Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Glenroy, Inc.

Polibak Plastik Film Sanayi Ve Tic. AS

Plastchim-T

Xpro India Limited

Uflex Limited

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Bemis Company, Inc.

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global metalized oriented polypropylene films market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets