Multiple Myeloma Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Overview

Cancer begins when the cells in the human body start growing out of control. Nearly in any body part, cells can become cancerous and spread to different parts of the body. Multiple Myeloma is a type of cancer which is formed by malignant plasma cells. The normal plasma cells are basically found in bone marrow and are thus an important part of the immune system. Our immune system is made of various cells working together to combat infections and other different types of diseases.

Lymphocytes are the chief cell type in the human immune system. The key lymphocytes are B cells and T cells. B cells mature and convert into plasma cells when they respond to an infection. Plasma cells help in creating the antibodies that enhance the immunity system of the body and kills germs. However, when these plasma cells grow out of control and become cancerous, they are likely to generate a tumor known as plasmacytoma. These tumors are basically formed in the bone, but at times can also be formed in other tissues. If a patient is suffering from just a single plasma cell tumor, it is known as isolated plasmacytoma and if it is more than one plasmacytoma, then it is called multiple myeloma.

The plasma cells in a person’s body suffering from multiple myeloma, tend to crowd out normal blood, thus forming cells resulting in low blood counts. This also leads to anemia which is the lack of red blood cells. Multiple myeloma also leads to the lowering of platelets level in the blood. This further leads to a rise on bruising and bleeding. Another severe condition that a patient develops is leukopenia which is the dearth of the normal white blood cells, thus causing immunity problems. Myeloma further hinders the working of the bones and their strength. It makes them fragile by signaling the new bone or osteoblasts to speed up the bone dissolving process. As a result of this, before a new bone is formed, the old bone breaks. The rising bone breakage also leads to calcium deficiency in the human body. Moreover, abnormal plasma cells fail to protect the human body from severe infections. In the case of multiple myeloma, the normal plasma cells crowd out, failing to produce the antibodies that fight bacteria. The antibodies made by the myeloma cells do not help in fighting infections. It is because the myeloma cells are basically multiple copies of the same plasma cell – all making the exact copies of the same (or monoclonal) antibody. Likewise, the antibodies produced by myeloma cells can also harm the kidneys. This can cause kidney damage and also kidney failure.

The report is a complete analysis of the growth trajectory in terms of the past, present, and future progress and prospects of the global multiple myeloma market. It offers an assessment of the aspects that are expected to impact the growth of the market and the principal trends have also been mentioned in the study. The report also offers a diverse outlook of the competitive scenario of the market by utilizing the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The report highlights the research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing. The study provides insights into the marketing strategies, products, and shares of the key players operating in the market.

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global multiple myeloma market is likely to be driven by the shift in the lifestyle of consumers and growing cases of plasma cancer across the globe. The rising penetration of cancer drugs such as Revlimid and their amalgamation with the upcoming therapies is expected to bode well for the growth of the global multiple myeloma market. The development of new drugs and investment in research and development projects by government and non-government organizations is further expected to boost the market growth.

Global Multiple Myeloma Market: Regional Outlook

The growing economic development in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to provide vendors in the global multiple myeloma market with lucrative growth prospects. With numerous drugs in pipelines, the market North America and Europe are also expected to grow significantly.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading companies in the multiple myeloma market are Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Celgene Corporation.

